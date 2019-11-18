Chennai: Experienced opener Murali Vijay will miss the super league and knockout matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament to be played in Surat from 21 November due to an ankle injury.

Vijay has done well in the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy (50 overs) and Mushtaq Ali Trophy making 284 runs (eight matches, one century) and 127 runs (from six matches) respectively.

He will be replaced by left-arm spinner M Siddharth in the squad, a press release from Tamil Nadu Cricket Association said.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 super league and knock-out tournament matches will be held from 21 November to 1 December.

Siddharth had earlier been part of the squad for the Hazare Trophy which saw Tamil Nadu reach the final.

Tamil Nadu chief selector M Senthilnathan said Siddharth was picked as it was felt there were enough batsmen in the squad and as a back-up spinner.

