First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and WI in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 17, 2019
AFG vs WI
Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
AFG and WI in IND | 2nd T20I Nov 16, 2019
AFG vs WI
Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
ENG in NZ Nov 21, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
PAK in AUS Nov 21, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Tamil Nadu's Murali Vijay to miss super league and knockout matches due to ankle injury

Experienced opener Murali Vijay will miss the super league and knockout matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament to be played in Surat from 21 November due to an ankle injury.

Press Trust of India, Nov 18, 2019 21:56:37 IST

Chennai: Experienced opener Murali Vijay will miss the super league and knockout matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament to be played in Surat from 21 November due to an ankle injury.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Tamil Nadus Murali Vijay to miss super league and knockout matches due to ankle injury

File image of Murali Vijay. AP

Vijay has done well in the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy (50 overs) and Mushtaq Ali Trophy making 284 runs (eight matches, one century) and 127 runs (from six matches) respectively.

He will be replaced by left-arm spinner M Siddharth in the squad, a press release from Tamil Nadu Cricket Association said.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 super league and knock-out tournament matches will be held from 21 November to 1 December.

Siddharth had earlier been part of the squad for the Hazare Trophy which saw Tamil Nadu reach the final.

Tamil Nadu chief selector M Senthilnathan said Siddharth was picked as it was felt there were enough batsmen in the squad and as a back-up spinner.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 18, 2019 21:56:37 IST

Tags : Cricket, M Senthilnathan, M Siddharth, Murali Vijay, SportsTracker, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all