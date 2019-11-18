Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Tamil Nadu's Murali Vijay to miss super league and knockout matches due to ankle injury
Experienced opener Murali Vijay will miss the super league and knockout matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament to be played in Surat from 21 November due to an ankle injury.
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs ODS Delhi beat Odisha by 20 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HP Vs RLY Himachal Pradesh beat Railways by 54 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUD Vs MP Madhya Pradesh beat Puducherry by 5 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 JK Vs GUJ Gujarat beat Jammu and Kashmir by 8 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 5 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 10 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 84 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 21st, 2019, 05:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 22nd, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 C1 vs E1 - Nov 21st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 C2 vs E2 - Nov 21st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
JNU protest over hostel fee hike: Over 100 students detained, several injured in 'baton charge'; CPM, RJD leaders extend support
-
Shiv Sena targets BJP over 'paltry' aid by Maharashtra governor for rain-hit farmers, demands compensation of Rs 25,000 per hectare for destroyed Kharif crops
-
SA Bobde sworn in as 47th Chief Justice of India: 'Peacekeeper' of judiciary authored key judgments related to Ayodhya land dispute, Aadhaar
-
Vodafone Idea to raise mobile services rates from 1 December amid ongoing financial stress
-
Pakistan in flux, Imran in trouble as Nawaz prepares to exit stage left; time for new blood to enter politics
-
Formula 1 2019: Max Verstappen's resurrection, rare Mercedes retirement and other talking points from Brazilian Grand Prix
-
Good Newwz trailer: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor star in this comedy of errors, directed by Raj Mehta
-
Shanta Gokhale discusses writing her memoir, the complexities of translation, and the role of a critic
-
The Borderlands: Hope and loss in a river and shelter homes at India-Bangladesh frontier
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Chennai: Experienced opener Murali Vijay will miss the super league and knockout matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament to be played in Surat from 21 November due to an ankle injury.
File image of Murali Vijay. AP
Vijay has done well in the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy (50 overs) and Mushtaq Ali Trophy making 284 runs (eight matches, one century) and 127 runs (from six matches) respectively.
He will be replaced by left-arm spinner M Siddharth in the squad, a press release from Tamil Nadu Cricket Association said.
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 super league and knock-out tournament matches will be held from 21 November to 1 December.
Siddharth had earlier been part of the squad for the Hazare Trophy which saw Tamil Nadu reach the final.
Tamil Nadu chief selector M Senthilnathan said Siddharth was picked as it was felt there were enough batsmen in the squad and as a back-up spinner.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 18, 2019 21:56:37 IST
Also See
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Mumbai hammer Haryana by 8 wickets; Lukman Meriwala's career-best helps Baroda beat Karnataka
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Mumbai continue winning run by thrashing Madhya Pradesh; Harshal Patel's 62 powers Haryana to victory over Assam
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019: Deepak Chahar's second T20 hat-trick in three days goes in vain as Vidarbha beat Rajasthan