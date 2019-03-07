First Cricket
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Shreyas Iyer to lead Mumbai in Super League stage as Ajinkya Rahane not available for unknown reasons

Young prodigy Prithvi Shaw, Siddesh Lad, Jay Bista and the experienced duo of Aditya Tare and Surya Kumar Yadav have been named in the 15-member Mumbai squad announced on the MCA website.

Press Trust of India, Mar 07, 2019 13:11:12 IST

Mumbai: Aggressive batsman Shreyas Iyer has been nominated to lead Mumbai in the Super League stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, which begins in Indore on Friday.

Senior batsman Ajinkya Rahane had led Mumbai in the league stage of the domestic T20 tournament, but "he is not available for the knock-out stage", a source in the Mumbai Cricket Association said, ruling out reports that the Test specialist was carrying a niggle.

File image of Delhi Daredevils skipper Shreyas Iyer. AFP

File image of Shreyas Iyer. AFP

Mumbai and Railways were the two teams that qualified from Group C.

Co-incidentally Mumbai played all its league matches in Indore.

Young prodigy Prithvi Shaw, Siddesh Lad, Jay Bista and the experienced duo of Aditya Tare and Surya Kumar Yadav have been named in the 15-member Mumbai squad announced on the MCA website.

The bowling attack will be spearheaded by pacer Dhawal Kulkarni and comprises Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Royston Dias and Akash Parkar along with spinners Dhurmil Matkar and Shams Mulani.

On Friday, Mumbai take on Karnataka in their first game at the Holkar stadium.

Mumbai squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain),Dhawal Kulkarni, Shardul Thakur, Siddhesh Lad, Jay Bista, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Tushar Deshpande, Aditya Tare, Eknath Kerkar, Shubham Ranjane, Akash Parkar, Shams Mulani, Dhrumil Matkar and Royston Dias.

Updated Date: Mar 07, 2019 13:11:12 IST

