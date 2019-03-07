Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Shreyas Iyer to lead Mumbai in Super League stage as Ajinkya Rahane not available for unknown reasons
Young prodigy Prithvi Shaw, Siddesh Lad, Jay Bista and the experienced duo of Aditya Tare and Surya Kumar Yadav have been named in the 15-member Mumbai squad announced on the MCA website.
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW Live Now
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 41 runs
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 2 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs UAEW Thailand Women beat United Arab Emirates Women by 50 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 113 runs
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 8 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Ireland beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Mar 8th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 8th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Mar 8th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 9th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 16th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 18th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Narendra Modi govt is mixing up its fiscal arithmetic; consequences may not be pleasant five years from now
-
'RSS shakhas produce ill-informed bigots': Omar Abdullah lashes out at BJP leader Kavinder Gupta's 'militants born in madrasas' remark
-
HBO’s Leaving Neverland review: The last word on Michael Jackson’s abuse allegations
-
Unpacking row over IAF strikes in Balakot, satellite data: Unless India releases proof, disbelief will gain momentum
-
Donald Trump revokes Obama-era order on reporting civilian casualties in US intel ops in non-combat areas
-
ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case: Enforcement Directorate probing Rs 389-cr funds received by Chanda Kochhar and family
-
In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming movement
-
Champions League: Manchester United barge into quarters with historic PSG victory; Porto beat AS Roma in tense clash
-
Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlights in a new book on the Mahatma
-
जम्मू बस स्टैंड पर ग्रेनेड हमला, 28 लोग घायल, आतंकी संगठनों के हाथ की आशंका
-
जैश-ए-मोहम्मद ने जारी किया ऑडियो क्लिप, बताया- जिंदा है मसूद अजहर
-
सरकार का एक ही काम है, चौकीदार का बचाव करना: राहुल गांधी
-
जब BJP विधायक को जूतों से पीटने लगे पार्टी के सांसद, जानिए क्या है माजरा?
-
इस हफ्ते हो सकता है लोकसभा चुनाव की तारीखों का ऐलान!
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7224
|125
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Mumbai: Aggressive batsman Shreyas Iyer has been nominated to lead Mumbai in the Super League stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, which begins in Indore on Friday.
Senior batsman Ajinkya Rahane had led Mumbai in the league stage of the domestic T20 tournament, but "he is not available for the knock-out stage", a source in the Mumbai Cricket Association said, ruling out reports that the Test specialist was carrying a niggle.
File image of Shreyas Iyer. AFP
Mumbai and Railways were the two teams that qualified from Group C.
Co-incidentally Mumbai played all its league matches in Indore.
Young prodigy Prithvi Shaw, Siddesh Lad, Jay Bista and the experienced duo of Aditya Tare and Surya Kumar Yadav have been named in the 15-member Mumbai squad announced on the MCA website.
The bowling attack will be spearheaded by pacer Dhawal Kulkarni and comprises Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Royston Dias and Akash Parkar along with spinners Dhurmil Matkar and Shams Mulani.
On Friday, Mumbai take on Karnataka in their first game at the Holkar stadium.
Mumbai squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain),Dhawal Kulkarni, Shardul Thakur, Siddhesh Lad, Jay Bista, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Tushar Deshpande, Aditya Tare, Eknath Kerkar, Shubham Ranjane, Akash Parkar, Shams Mulani, Dhrumil Matkar and Royston Dias.
Updated Date:
Mar 07, 2019 13:11:12 IST
Also See
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Shreyas Iyer smashes highest T20 score by an Indian batsman; Cheteshwar Pujara hits 61-ball 100
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Mumbai thrash Madhya Pradesh by eight wickets; Ishan Kishan slams ton to guide Jharkhand to big win
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Mumbai trump Saurashtra to seal knockout berth; Tamil Nadu beat Vidarbha by three wickets