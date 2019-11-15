Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Prithvi Shaw included in Mumbai squad as doping ban nears end, eligible to play from 17 November
Young batsman Prithvi Shaw, who was banned for eight months for failing a dope test, has been included in the 15-member Mumbai squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, but will be eligible to play from 17 November.
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BEN Vs MP Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AND Vs GOA Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 CHH Vs PUN Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MP Vs MEG Madhya Pradesh beat Meghalaya by 85 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 ODS Vs SAU Odisha beat Saurashtra by 49 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 JHA Vs NAG Jharkhand beat Nagaland by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AP Vs HP Himachal Pradesh beat Arunachal Pradesh by 6 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 10 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 84 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 6 wickets
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
- Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG England beat New Zealand by 9 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 16th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 17th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 17th, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BEN vs MP - Nov 15th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AND vs GOA - Nov 15th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 DEL vs JHA - Nov 15th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 JK vs NAG - Nov 15th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
SC verdict on Sabarimala a silver lining for protestors and devotees, but a lot will depend on definition of constitutional morality
-
Andhra Pradesh shouldn't oppose Jagan Mohan Reddy’s push for English; its role in South's growth story is well-documented
-
SC verdict on Rafale deal serves body blow to Congress' concocted campaign; party must seriously rethink strategy
-
ATP Finals 2019: Roger Federer outclasses Novak Djokovic in straight sets to book spot in semi-final
-
Vodafone Idea Q2 losses at Rs 50,921 cr; makes provision of Rs 25,680 cr for AGR liability
-
Donald Trump impeachment inquiry: Nancy Pelosi claims US president committed 'bribery' with Ukraine to investigate ex-VP Joe Biden
-
Sidharth Malhotra reveals he's trying to return to films with pan-Indian appeal, like Marjaavaan and Shershah
-
No child's play: Kids from low-income families suffer as designated play spaces remain scarce and streets unsafe
-
In Raja Deen Dayal's 19th-century albumen prints, discovering the Deccan's archaeological heritage
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Mumbai: Young batsman Prithvi Shaw, who was banned for eight months for failing a dope test, has been included in the 15-member Mumbai squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, but will be eligible to play from 17 November.
File image of Prithvi Shaw. AFP
Shaw was banned from all forms of cricket by the BCCI for a (retrospective) period of eight months in July after failing a dope test during the Mushtaq Ali Trophy in March and his ban ends on Friday.
The squad for the last two games and for the super league stage of the national T20 tournament was announced by the Mumbai Cricket Association on Thursday.
The 20-year-old Shaw will be eligible to play only from the November 17 when Mumbai takes on Assam in their last league game at the Wankhede stadium here.
Mumbai are so far unbeaten in the tournament, having won all their five games and are set to qualify for the super league stage.
On November 9, when Shaw had turned 20, he had assured that his 2.0 version would be displayed.
"I turn 20 today. I assure it will be Prithvi Shaw 2.0 going forward. Thank u for all the good wishes & support. Will be back in action soon. #motivation #hardwork #believe," he had tweeted on his birthday.
Shaw, who made a memorable Test debut for India against the West Indies, last played in the Indian Premier League.
Meanwhile, in-form Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead Mumbai.
Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw (Eligible from 17th November 2019), Aditya Tare, Jay Bista, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Shubham Ranjane, Sujit Nayak, Shams Mulani, Dhrumil Matkar, Shardul Thakur, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande and Eknath Kerkar.
Updated Date:
Nov 15, 2019 08:26:36 IST
Also See
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Mumbai continue winning run by thrashing Madhya Pradesh; Harshal Patel's 62 powers Haryana to victory over Assam
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Mumbai hammer Haryana by 8 wickets; Lukman Meriwala's career-best helps Baroda beat Karnataka
'It will be Prithvi Shaw 2.0': Mumbai batsman gears up for comeback from doping ban in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy