Nitish Rana's unbeaten half-century guided Delhi to a seven-wicket win over Kerala in a Group 'A' match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket tournament here Monday.

In other matches, Manipur trounced Nagaland by 10 wickets in a battle of newcomers while Jammu and Kashmir defeated Andhra Pradesh by five wickets.

In the Delhi-Kerala match, the latter won the toss and chose to bat but couldn't make the most of it, posting a modest 139 for 7 in 20 overs.

Skipper Ishant Sharma struck the first blow for Delhi, having KB Arun Karthick caught and bowled for a duck and Kerala never really got going as the impressive Navdeep Saini got Rohan Prem (8), to a return catch.

A fifth-wicket partnership of 60 runs between captain Sachin Baby (37) and Vinoop Sheela Manoharan (38) sparked a brief revival but Kerala lost its way towards the end of the innings, losing wickets and ended up at 139.

All the Delhi bowlers got a wicket each with Saini (1 for 17 with 11 dot balls) being the most impressive of the lot.

Hiten Dalal (28, 20 balls, 1X4, 3X6) and Unmukt Chand (33, 2X6) gave Delhi a strong start, before the former was bowled by Basil Thampi in the fifth over.

Dhruv Shorey didn't last too long, falling eight runs later for 4, but Chand and Rana (52, 36 balls, 4X4, 2X6) were involved in a solid partnership.

Chand and Rana took the match away from Kerala by rotating the strike and also coming up with big hits now and then. Chand, in particular, hit two massive sixes while Rana opened up after starting slowly.

Kerala struck a blow when Sandeep Warrier had Chand caught by Daryl S Ferrario.

However, the left-handed Rana made sure that there were no hiccups as he guided the team home in Himmat Singh's company.

It was Delhi's third win on the trot after losing the opening match to Jharkhand and is now on 12 points.

Jharkhand heads Group 'A' with 12 points from three games.

In the afternoon game, J&K overhauled Andhra's total of 146 with nine balls to spare to register a five-wicket win.

Brief scores: Kerala 139 for 7 in 20 overs (Vinoop Sheela Manoharan 38, Sachin Baby 37) lost to Delhi 140 for 3 in 18.3 overs (Nitish Rana 51 not out, Unmukt Chand 33).

Points: Delhi: 4 (12), Kerala: 0 (8).

Andhra 146 for 7 in 20 overs (Srikar Bharat 41, Hanuma Vihari 28) lost to J&K 148 for 5 in 18.3 overs (Shubam Pundir 51, Parvez Rasool 31, B Ayyappa 2 for 23).

Points: J&K: 4 (8), Andhra: 4 (4).

Nagaland 132 for 7 in 20 overs (Abrar Kazi 36, Priyojit Singh 3 for 23) lost to Manipur 134 for no loss in 16.3 overs (Mayank Raghav 80 not out, P Prafullamani 51 not out).

Points: Manipur: 4 (4), Nagaland: 0 (0).

Karnataka cruise to fourth win; Assam stun Bengal

Karnataka thrashed Mizoram by 137 runs to cruise to their fourth win on the trot and consolidate the position atop Group D in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Twenty20 tournament here Monday.

Opting to bat, Karnataka toyed with the Mizoram attack to post a huge 242/4 in the stipulated 20 overs.

In reply, Mizoram were restricted to 105/6 with leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal claiming 4 for 8 from his four overs to hand his team a simple win at the Barabati Stadium.

Karnataka have 16 points from four matches, four points clear of Assam, who jumped to second spot following their stunning 26-run win over former champions Bengal at the Barabati Stadium.

At the DRIEMS Ground in Tangi on the outskirts of Cuttack, it was mayhem by the Karnataka batsmen.

First, Rohan Kadam (78 from 51 balls; 6x4, 3x6) and Mayank Agarwal (20 from 14 balls; 3x4) put on a 52-run opening stand in just 4.2 overs.

After Agarwal departed, Karun Nair joined the party and plundered 71 off just 33 balls, smashing five sixes and an equal number of boundaries to set the tone.

Later skipper Manish Pandey struck 33 not out from 13 balls (3x4, 1x6) with Jagadeesha Suchith also finishing on a high with his eight ball 26 not out (3x4, 2x6).

At the Barabati Stadium, Sibsankar Roy hit a brilliant 83 off 53 balls (12x4, 1x6) to help Assam recover from 10/2 inside third over, following Ashok Dinda's double blow in successive overs.

Roy was eventually run out by Abhimanyu Easwaran but Riyan Parag's quickfire 52 from 47 balls ensured Assam reach a competitive 162/5.

Dinda finished with impressive figures of 4/17 but that did not help the cause as Bengal put up yet another sloppy batting display to suffer their second defeat.

Brief Scores:

At Barabati Stadium: Arunachal Pradesh 75 in 19.4 overs (Debabrata Pradhan 3/10, Rajesh Mohanty 2/17, Biplab Samantray 2/6) lost to Odisha 76/2 in 13.1 overs (Abhishek Raut 41 not out) by eight wickets.

Assam 162/5; 20 overs (Sibsankar Roy 83, Riyan Parag 52; Ashok Dinda 4/17) beat Bengal 136/9; 20 overs (Shreevats Goswami 43; Abu Nechim 2/25, Mukhtar Hussain 2/32) by 26 runs.

At DRIEMS Ground, Tangi: Karnataka 242/4; 20 overs (Rohan Kadam 78, Karun Nair 71; HM Ralte 2/48) beat Mizoram 105/6; 20 overs (Akhil Rajput 41; Shreyas Gopal 4/8) by 137 runs.

Haryana 210/5; 20 overs (Chaitanya Bishnoi 65 not out, Rahul Tewatia 59 not out, Sumit Kumar 43; Shakeeb Ahmed 2/39) lost to Chhattisgarh 211/5; 20 overs (Rishabh Tiwari 62, Amandeep Khare 60, Harpeet Singh 49) by five wickets.