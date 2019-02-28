Indore: Domestic giants Mumbai on Thursday defeated Saurashtra by eight runs to advance to the knock-out stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament from Group C.

Mumbai have now 20 points from six games and are only behind Railways, who are on the top of the table with 20 points, but have played a match less.

Saurashtra are in the third spot, with 12 points, with a game in hand, and if they win it, they will have 16 points.

After being bundled out for 147, Mumbai bowlers led by experienced Shardul Thakur (3-30) showed a lot of character to shoot out Saurashtra for 139 in 19.5 overs at the Holkar Stadium.

Other Mumbai bowlers -- pacers Dhawal Kulkarni (2-23), Tushar Deshpande (2-24) and spinner Shams Mulani (1-28) -- played their parts to perfection.

For Saurashtra, Robin Uthappa staged a lone fight with a 41-ball 57 (6 x 4 and 1 x6) but other batsmen faltered.

Left-handed batsman Arpit Vasavada chipped in with a 27-ball 36, but that wasn't enough to take his side home.

Earlier, put into bat, Mumbai were bowled out for 147, with young prodigy Prithvi Shaw (36) and one down Shreyas Iyer (36) shinning with the bat.

Surya Kumar Yadav contributed a gritty 29 and later all-rounder Akash Parkar (20) ensured that the Vinayak Samant- coached side neared the 150-run mark.

Brief Scores: At Holkar Stadium – Mumbai 147 all out (Prithvi Shaw 36, Shreyas Iyer 36, Surya Kumar Yadav 29; Prerak Mankad 3-27, Jaydev Unadkat 2-28) won against Saurashtra 139 (Robin Uthappa 57, Arpit Vasavada 36, Shardul Thakur 3-30) by eight runs.

Mumbai 4 points, Saurashtra 0 points.

Other matches:

Indore (at Emerald School Ground): Sikkim 109/ 5 (Milind Kumar 54, B B Sharma 21; Manjeet Chaudhary 2-17) lost to Railways 113/1 (Pratham Singh 53 not out, Prashant Gupta 40 not out; Ishwar Chaudhary 1-23) by nine wickets -- Railways 4 points; Sikkim 0 points.

At Emerald School Ground: Punjab 205/7 (Manan Vohra 87, Gurkeerat Mann 23; Felix Alemao 2-50) won against Goa 126 (Amogh Desai 35, Amit Verma 27, Krishan Alang 4-26) by 79 runs. Punjab 4 points, Goa 0 points.

At Surat (C B Patel Ground): Meghalaya 124/8 (Gurinder Singh 39 not out, Abhay Negi 26; Ashutosh Aman 4-15, Prashant Kumar Singh 2-16) lost to Bihar 126/9 (Keshav Kumar 43, Punit Malik 33, Vivek 18 not out, Amiangshu Sen 1-13, Gurinder Singh 1-15) by 1 wicket.

Bihar 4 points, Meghalaya 0 points.

At Surat (at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium): Himachal Pradesh 150/5 (A K Bains 55, R R Dhawan 38 not out; Rahul Chahar 2-21, Deepak Chahar 1-20) won against Rajasthan 141/7 (Chetan Bist 34, Robin Bist 34; Ankit Rajan Maini 3-29, K D Singh 2-26) by 9 runs.

HP 4 points, Rajasthan 0 points.

At Lalbhai Contractor Stadium: Vidarbha 141/9 (R R Rathod 51, J M Sharma 26; Abhishek Tanwar 3-22) lost to Tamil Nadu 142/7 (Murli Vijay 74, Kousik J 41 not-out, Srikant Wagh 2-23) by three wickets.

Tamil Nadu 4 points, Vidarbha 0 points.

Maharashtra, UP inch closer to Super League stage, Tripura registers first win



New Delhi: Samarth Singh (75), Akshdeep Nath (70) blasted fifties before Saurabh Kumar took a five-wicket haul to guide Uttar Pradesh to a huge 118-run win over Uttarakhand in a Group E match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Wednesday.

Put in to bat, Uttar Pradesh rode on Singh and Nath's knock to post a massive 209 for 6 in 20 overs and then returned to bundle out Uttarakhand for 91.

Singh hit seven boundaries and three sixes, while Nath's innings was laced with 10 fours and a maximum.

Saurabh Kumar shined with the ball for UP returning with the figures of 5 for 28.

Uttarakhand failed to stitch together partnerships, losing wickets in regular intervals. Saurabh Rawat was the top-scorer with 30 runs.

Uttar Pradesh sit on top of the table with 20 points.

In Palam B stadium, Maharashtra captain Rahul Tripathi led from the front as his team thrashed Baroda by eight wickets to inch closer to the Super League.

Set a target of 164 runs, Maharashtra openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tripathi provided a solid start to their side with a 98-run partnership.

Tripathi scored 70 off 49 balls, his innings studded with seven fours and a maximum while Gaikwad scored 48 off 37 balls with the help of five boundaries.

Earlier, Baroda's top-order contributed made a decent contribution to take their side to 163.

Maharashtra are second in the points table with 20 points.

In another match, Tripura registered their maiden victory with an eight-wicket win over Puducherry.

Chasing a modest target of 103, Tripura cruised home with three overs to spare on the back of Udiyan Bose's unbeaten 72 off 54 balls.

Asked to take strike first, Puducherry were 70 for one. But Tripura's bowling attack led by Rana Dutta restricted Puducherry to a paltry 102 as they lost eight wickets for just 32 runs.

Both Tripura and Puducherry sit at the bottom of the table with four points each.

In another Group E match, Vikas Hathwala's unbeaten 61 helped Services register a four-wicket win over Hyderabad here.

Put into bat, Hyderabad struggled to 135 for 8 in 20 overs with captain Akshath Reddy (34) emerging as the highest scorer followed by Telukupalli Ravi Teja unbeaten on 31.

For Services, Hathwala shined with the bat. His unbeaten knock of 61 comprising six fours and a six helped Services reach the total with two balls to spare.

Brief Scores:

Maharashtra: 164 for 3 in 19.2 overs (Rahul Tripathi 70, Ruturaj Gaikwad 48; Deepak Hooda 1-9) beat Baroda 163 for 7 in 20 overs (Kedar Devdhar 38, Mitesh Patel 29; Azim Kazi 2/33) by seven wickets.

Tripura: 105 for 2 in 17 overs (Udiyan Bose 72 not out; Pratik Sargade 2-21) beat Puducherry 102 for 9 in 20 overs (Damodaren Rohit 54; Rana Dutta 4-20) by eight wickets.

Services 141 for six in 19.4 overs (Vikas Hathwala 61, ; Mohammed Siraj 4-20)beat Hyderbad 135 for eight in 20 overs (Akshath Reddy 34; Rajat Paliwal 2-9) by four wickets.

Uttar Pradesh 209 for 6 in 20 overs (Samarth Singh 75, Akshdeep Nath 70; Sunny Rana 2-45) beat Uttarakhand 91 all out in 16.3 overs (Saurabh Rawat 30; Saurabh Kumar 5-28) by 118 runs.