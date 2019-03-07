Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Mumbai look to continue momentum, Vidarbha eye treble as Super League stage gets underway in Indore on Friday
All focus would be on Mumbai, who had won the Vijay Hazare Trophy this season and are raring to go all guns blazing in the knock-out stage after losing just one game in the league stage.
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW Live Now
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 41 runs
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 2 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs UAEW Thailand Women beat United Arab Emirates Women by 50 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 113 runs
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 8 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Ireland beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Mar 8th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 8th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Mar 8th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 9th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 16th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 18th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Balakot strikes: Releasing 'proof' could compromise national security, Centre should resist Opposition pressure
-
Battle for Patidar votes heats up in Gujarat: Narendra Modi unveils multiple projects for Patels; Hardik set to join Congress
-
Game of Thrones season 8 trailer signals gruesome end for fan favourites; who will live and who will die?
-
ISL 2018-19: Favourites Bengaluru FC wary of tricky knockout ties as dogged NorthEast United FC loom
-
In dry state Bihar, youths resort to bootlegging as unemployment rises at an alarming 19.4%
-
Raghuram Rajan's new book: An economist tells us why it is critical to preserve communities left behind by markets and State
-
Pakistan says it has taken control of 182 religious schools, detained 121 people in crackdown on militant groups
-
In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming movement
-
Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlights in a new book on the Mahatma
-
संयुक्त राष्ट्र में आतंकी हाफिज सईद की अर्जी खारिज, भारत को बड़ी कामयाबी
-
जम्मू बस स्टैंड पर ग्रेनेड हमला, 28 लोग घायल, आतंकी संगठनों के हाथ की आशंका
-
जैश-ए-मोहम्मद ने जारी किया ऑडियो क्लिप, बताया- जिंदा है मसूद अजहर
-
सरकार का एक ही काम है, चौकीदार का बचाव करना: राहुल गांधी
-
जब BJP विधायक को जूतों से पीटने लगे पार्टी के सांसद, जानिए क्या है माजरा?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7224
|125
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Domestic giants Mumbai will miss the services of its skipper Ajinkya Rahane in the Super League stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament commencing in Indore on Friday, as the star batsman is recovering from niggles.
Besides, Mumbai, Kartanaka, Bengal and Ranji and Irani Cup champions Vidarbha are some of the big teams that will fight it out in the Super League stage of the domestic T20 tournament.
File image of Shreyas Iyer. PTI
But all focus would be on Mumbai, who had won the Vijay Hazare Trophy this season and are raring to go all guns blazing in the knock-out stage after losing just one game in the league stage.
According to Mumbai's chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, Rahane had "pushed through" the group stage but he needed rest to recover.
In the league stage, Mumbai topped Group C, winning five out of six matches, but Rahane made just 58 runs at an average of 9.67.
"He (Rahane) was carrying niggles even during the league phase, which he kind of pushed through when we were in a bit of trouble. But he would not be 100 percent (for Super League)," Agarkar said.
In the absence of Rahane, Mumbai would be relying heavily on Shreyas Iyer and young prodigy Prithvi Shaw to deliver the goods for the side.
Shaw, who returned to competitive cricket after recovering from an ankle injury sustained during the Test series in Australia, had just one half-century to his credit in the six matches he played in the league stage - a 71 versus Goa.
Iyer, on the other hand, was in splendid form, striking two hundreds in the league stage.
So, now Shaw and Iyer along with the likes of Siddhesh Lad and Suryakumar Yadav will have to shoulder the responsibility for Mumbai.
Mumbai are placed in Group B of the Super League alongside Karnataka, Delhi, Vidarbha and Uttar Pradesh, while Group A comprises Jharkhand, Gujarat, Railways, Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.
The winner of Super League Group A and Group B will clash in the final to be held at the Holkar Stadium on 14 March.
Meanwhile, Bengal will have their hopes pinned on Wriddiman Saha, who returned to form after scoring 129 against Arunachal Pradesh in the league stage of the tournament.
Bengal's other key players are skipper Manoj Tiwary and wicket-keeper batsman Shreevats Goswami.
Vidarbha, coached by former India stumper Chandrakant Pandit, are on a winning streak this season after clinching both the Ranji Trophy and Irani Cup titles and they would look to register a third crown in the form of Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
While Jharkhand and Delhi qualified for the Super League stage by finishing on top of Group A, Vidarbha and Gujarat booked their places from Group B.
From Group C, Mumbai and Railways qualified while Karnataka and Bengal sealed their spots from Group D.
Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra are the last two teams to seal their places in the Super League stage from Group E.
Updated Date:
Mar 07, 2019 17:26:16 IST
Also See
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2018-19: Ishant Sharma boost for Delhi; Bengal's Wriddhiman Saha, Mumbai's Prithvi Shaw set for return after injury
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Cheteshwar Pujara's quickfire 68 helps Saurashtra beat MP; Karnataka thrash Bengal
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019: Wriddhiman Saha's blistering ton helps Bengal hammer Arunachal Pradesh; Railways derail Mumbai