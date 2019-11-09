Mumbai: Title favourites Mumbai continued its winning run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy as they beat Haryana by 8 wickets in their second league game in Mumbai on Saturday.

Opting to field at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai bowlers put up a splendid show to restrict the visitors to a modest 153/5.

Later, Mumbai skipper Suryakumar Yadav made a mockery of the chase with his blistering unbeaten 81 off just 28 balls, as the domestic giants won with 4.2 overs to spare.

Haryana openers Shivam Chauhan (28) and Harshal Patel (33) conjured a 66-run stand for the first wicket, before pacer Tushar Deshpande (2-27) sent Chauhan back in the ninth over.

Immediately after, medium pacer Shubham Ranjane dismissed Patel, who gave a sitter to Sujit Naik.

One down Chaitanya Bishnoi (27) failed to convert his start as Mumbai bowlers made an impressive comeback and left Haryana teetering at 109/4.

A quick-fire 29 of 16 balls by all-rounder Rahul Tewatia, who hit two boundaries and as many sixes, helped Haryana past the 150-run mark.

For Mumbai, Deshpande, whose initial omission had led to a furore, was the pick of the bowlers.

Chasing a tricky 154-run target, Mumbai lost opener Jay Bista (13) early.

But then Aditya Tare (39 off 28 balls) and Surya (81 off 31 boys) stitched a match-winning 74-run second wicket stand to take the game away from Haryana.

Surya toyed with a listless Haryana attack as he hammered 11 fours and three sixes and made a case for himself for the T20 series against West Indies.

He was ably supported by Tare, who stuck six fours, as they did not allow the visitors to make a comeback.

Tare's departure did not deter Surya from playing his shots, who in company of Siddhesh Lad (16 not out) finished the game in 15.4 overs.

Surya, off late, has been in prime form and has been taking the opposition attack to the cleaners and Haryana bowlers were no exception.

This is Mumbai's second win after they had defeated Mizoram in their first game.

In an earlier game at Wankhende Stadium, Puducherry bowlers led by experienced R Vinay Kumar (2-20) beat Meghalaya by 19 runs.

In the first game of the day at the MCA BKC, Madhya Pradesh defeated Assam by five wickets.

Asked to bat, MP bowlers, led by Saransh Jain, restricted Assam to 101/8 and then chased it with 3.3 overs to spare.

In the second game at the MCA BKC, Bengal thrashed minnows Mizoram by nine wickets to register their first win in the tournament.

Bengal bowlers, led by medium-pacer Akash Deep (2-9), restricted the opposition to a sub-par 79/4 and them romped home with nine wickets to spare.

There will be a break on Sunday and matches will resume from Monday.

Brief Scores: Haryana 153/5 (Harshal Patel 33, Rahul Tewatia 29 not out; Tushar Deshpande 2-27) lost to Mumbai 154/2 (Suryakumar Yadav 81 not out, Aditya Tare 39; Arun Chaprana 1-31) by eight wickets.

Assam 101/8 (Pallav Kumar Das 33, Wasiqur Rahman 26 not out; Saransh Jain 3-13) lost to Madhya Pradesh 102/5 (Parth Sahani 27, Venkatesh Iyer 26;Abhilash Gogoi 3-24) by five wickets.

Pondicherry 126/6 (Arun Karthik 73, Paras Dogra 13; Amiangshu Sen 3-20) beat Meghalaya 107/6 (Ravi Bhamidipati 51, Sanjay Yadav 31; R Vijay Kumar 2-20) by 19 runs.

Mizoram 79/4 (Pawan Prasad 35, Lalhma Ngaiha 21; Akash Deep 2-9) lost to Bengal 82/1 (Vivek Singh 52, Shreevats Goswami 21 not out; Abhay Kumar 1-5) by nine wickets.

TN beat Rajasthan by 39 runs for second straight win

Thiruvananthapuram: Tamil Nadu beat Rajasthan by 39 runs on Saturday for its second straight win in Group 'B' of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket tournament at Thiruvananthapuram.

Tamil Nadu, sent in to bat by its opponent, made 169 for 5 in 20 overs and restricted Rajasthan to 116 for 8.

Murali Vijay (35, 29 balls, 6 fours) and N Jagadeesan (48, 37 balls, 2 fours, 1 six) provided a solid start, adding 54 runs for the first wicket.

After the fall of Vijay to Akash Singh, captain Dinesh Karthik (48, 30 balls, 5 fours, 2 sixes) got into the act and added 48 runs.

Karthik, who played some attractive shots from the word 'go' and hit two big sixes, fell trying to accelerate the scoring, giving Akash Singh his second wicket.

Vijay Shankar (15, 11 balls, 1 six) and M Shahrukh Khan (16, 13 balls, 1 six) hit out towards the end to take Tamil Nadu to 169.

In reply, Rajasthan lost opener Manender Singh off the second ball, caught by M Mohammed off left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore for a duck.

Kishore added the wickets of Ankit Lamba (5) and Aditya Garhwal (9) to put Rajasthan in early trouble.

Kishore's strikes helped Tamil Nadu reduce the opponent to 23 for 3 in the fifth over and Rajasthan never recovered.

Skipper Mahipal Lomror (32, 36 balls, 1 four, 1 six) made the top-score but the others couldn't handle the pressure and the team finished with 116 for 8 in its quota of overs.

Sai Kishore was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3 for 19 from 4 overs while T Natarajan, G Periyaswamy, M Ashwin and Vijay Shankar picked up a wicket each.

Tamil Nadu and Vidarbha have two wins from two games and lead Group B with 8 points.

: Tamil Nadu 169 for 5 in 20 overs (Dinesh Karthik 48, N Jagadeesan 48, Akash Singh 4/26) beat Rajasthan 116 for 8 in 20 overs (Mahipal Lomror 32, R Sai Kishore 3/19).

TN: 4 points, Rajasthan: 0.

Manipur 93 for 8 in 20 overs (Bashid Muhammed 24, M B Murasingh 1/5) lost to Tripura 97 for 5 in 15.1 overs (UU Bose 29, Rex Singh 3/26).

Tripura: 4 points, Manipur: 0.

UP 60 all out in 14.4 overs (Darshan Nalkande 5/18, S B Wagh 2/13) lost to Vidarbha 62 for 1 in 7.5 overs (A V Kolhar 29 not out, Faiz Fazal 25).

Vidarbha: 4 points, UP: 0.