Mumbai: Meghalaya ended Mumbai's winning streak after they defeated the domestic giants by six wickets in the league match of Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy here on Friday.

After restricting the hosts to a below-par 157/6 at Wankhede Stadium, Meghalaya rode on half-centuries by Ravi Bhamidipati (61 not out) and Sanjay Yadav (55) to chase the target with four balls to spare, despite a poor start.

This is Mumbai's first loss in the tournament and the result is also seen as a huge upset in cricketing circles.

Opting to bat first, Mumbai failed to capitalise on the flying start provided by openers Jay Bista (44 off 30 balls, 6x4, 1x6) and Aditya Tare (27 off 22 balls, 4x4), who added 73 runs for the first wicket.

But medium-pacer Swarajeet Das (2-31) pegged back the hosts by dismissing both the openers in the ninth over.

One-down Shreyas Iyer (15), skipper Suryakumar Yadav (28), Siddhesh Lad (22) and last game's hero Shubham Ranjane (8) failed to convert their starts, as Meghalaya bowlers, led by pacer Abhay Negi (2-41), made an impressive comeback.

Meghalaya started the chase on a poor note, and were soon reeling at 41/3. But Bhamidipati and Sanjay Yadav's 92-run alliance for the fourth wicket took the game away from Mumbai.

Brief Scores: Mumbai 157/6 (Jay Bista 44, Suryakumar Yadav 28; Swarajeet Das 2-31) lost to Meghalaya 164/4 (Ravi Bhamidipati 61 not out, Sanjay Yadav 55; Shardul Thakur 2-34) by six wickets.

Dhawan fails, but Delhi win



Shikhar Dhawan failed yet again but Nitish Rana and Himmat Singh slammed half-centuries to help Delhi beat Jharkhand by nine runs in a Group E match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament here on Friday.

Sent into bat, Delhi rode on Rana (66 off 42 balls) and Himmat's (51 not out off 22 balls) innings to post a challenging 176 for five and then restricted Jharkhand to 167 for six to pocket the vital win.

India opener Dhawan once again flopped, making just nine runs before being dismissed LBW by Utkarsh Singh. The left-hander was out for a duck against Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Chasing the target, Jharkhand had a bad start as they lost skipper Ishan Kishan (6) and Anand Singh (13) early. Virat Singh (32), Saurabh Tiwary (24) and Kumar Deobrat (33) kept Jharkhand in the hunt.

Towards the end Utkarsh (49 not out off 25 balls) used his long handle to good effect but it was not enough to take Jharkhand home.

The win helped Delhi move to the fourth spot in Group E with 16 points from six games, while Jharkhand is atop the standings with 18 points from as many matches.

Meanwhile, in other matches of Group E, Jammu and Kashmir beat Nagaland by eight wickets, while Gujarat and Saurashtra defeated Odisha and Sikkim by six wickets each respectively.

Haryana thump Mizoram' Bengal beat MP

In the first game at Wankhede stadium, Haryana defeated Mizoram by seven wickets, as they chased the 96-run target in 9.4 overs.

Earlier, in the first game at Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bengal got better of their opponents Madhya Pradesh by six wickets, thanks to an unbeaten 65 by opener Shreevats Goswami.

In the second game at BKC, Pondicherry defeated Assam by six wickets.

Brief scores: At Wankhede: Mizoram 95/5 (Pawan Prasad 32, Taruwar Kohli 26, Yuzvendra Chahal 1-17) lost to Haryana 97/3 (Chaitanya Bishnoi 42 not out, Harshal Patel 39; Lal Hruai Zela 3-26) by seven wickets.

At BKC: Madhya Pradesh 112 all out (Rajat Patidar 43, Rishabh Chouhan 20; Akash Deep 3-13, Shahbaz Ahamad 3-22) lost to Bengal 114/4 (Shreevats Goswami 65 not out, Agniv Pan 16 not out; Ishwar Pandey 2-20) by six wickets.

At BKC: Assam 102 all out (Rajjakuddin Ahmed 31, Abdul Mazid 30, R Vinay Kumar 4/4) lost to Pondicherry 106/4 (Paras Dogra 38 not out, Anand Subramanian 32; Rajjakuddin Ahmed 1- 15) by six wickets.

Tamil Nadu thrash Tripura by eight wickets

Tamil Nadu thrashed Tripura by eight wickets in Group 'B'. Electing to bat, Tripura recovered from a nightmarish 9 for 7 in 5.1 overs to make 79 for 8 in the allotted 20 overs, which Tamil Nadu overhauled in 12.1 overs, riding on a breezy knock of 46 (32 balls, 4 fours, 2 sixes) by MS Washington Sundar.

Left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore, opening the attack, was the best bowler with figures of 4 for 6 in 4 overs which included two maidens. Left-arm seamer T Natarajan scalped three wickets, giving away only 4 runs in his four overs.

Five Tripura batsmen failed to open their account as the team appeared to be in danger of being bowled out for the lowest ever T20 score of 21 (by Turkey against Czech Republic in August this year).

Some dogged batting and big-hitting by Saurabh Sankar Das (44, 50 balls, 2 fours, 3 sixes) and Neelambuj Vats (28 not out, 47 balls, 1 four, 1 six) ensured that Tripura played out the quota of overs and reached 79.

Brief scores: Tripura 79/8 in 20 overs (Saurabh Sankar Das 44, Neelambuj Vats 28 not out, R Sai Kishore 4/6, T Natarajan 3/4) lost to Tamil Nadu 80 for 2 in 12.1 overs (MS Washington Sundar 46, B Aparajith 33 not out).

Rajasthan beat Kerala



In other games, Rajasthan cruised to a seven-wicket win over Kerala thanks to Rajesh Bishnoi's unbeaten 76 and Uttar Pradesh beat Manipur by a similar margin.

The UP-Manipur match saw India medium-pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar return after being out of action since the tour of West Indies where he featured in the T20s.

He has been recovering from a hamstring injury and a side strain and assessed himself for a comeback when he participated in a "skill session" during Indian team's practice ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh in Indore.

Tamil Nadu have joined Vidarbha at the top with 16 points from five matches.

Brief scores: Kerala 164/6 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 53, Sachin Baby 47, Vishnu Vinod 36, Khaleel Ahmed 2/28, Deepak Chahar 2/29) lost to Rajasthan 167/3 in 17 overs (Rajesh Bishnoi 76 not out, Arjit Gupta 44, Manender Singh 35).

Manipur 89/7 in 20 overs (Rex Singh 30, Moshin Khan 2/9, Ankjit Rajpoot 2/14) lost to Uttar Pradesh 93/3 in 12.4 overs (Rinku Singh 39 not out).

