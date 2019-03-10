Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Karnataka thrash Delhi by 8 wickets to continue winning run in Super League stage
Karnataka had earlier beaten domestic giants Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh in their previous two Super League stage matches of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN Live Now
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Live Now
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Live Now
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL Live Now
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 1 run
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 5 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 41 runs
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 137 runs
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 32 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 109 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 113 runs
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Mar 11th, 2019, 01:30 AM IST
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Mar 13th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 13th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 16th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 18th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 21st, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
Top Stories
-
LIVE Score, India vs Australia 4th ODI at Mohali: Dhawan, Rohit complete fifty-partnership
-
Demand for hooch, used to influence voters, rises during elections, increases risk of more spurious-liquor related deaths
-
Pakistan asks FATF to remove India from group reviewing efforts against terror financing, seeks ‘fair, unbiased’ report
-
Ayodhya hearing: Appointing retired SC judge is new initiative, but lack of clarity on 'mediation' leaves many unanswered questions
-
Shraddha Srinath on her Bollywood debut in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Milan Talkies, and working with Nani in Jersey
-
ArcelorMittal's takeover bid for debt-ridden Essar Steel approved by NCLT Ahmedabad
-
Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite climate change risks
-
The Stories in My Life: Raja Rao's timeless tale of a juggler and a serpent's quest for salvation
-
Premier League: Raheem Sterling's hat-trick takes Manchester City four points clear; Southampton stun Tottenham
-
Loksabha Election 2019: चुनाव आयोग आज शाम 5 बजे चुनाव की तारीखों का ऐलान कर सकता है
-
LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Australia, लाइव क्रिकेट स्कोर, 4th ODI at Mohali : शिखर धवन और रोहित शर्मा की सधी शुरुआत
-
गाजियाबादः CISF के कार्यक्रम में पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, कहा- देश की सुरक्षा में निभाते हैं अहम भूमिका
-
ओडिशा: CM नवीन पटनायक ने किया बड़ा ऐलान, कहा- लोकसभा चुनाव में 33% टिकट महिलाओं को दिए जाएंगे
-
आकाश अंबानी और श्लोका मेहता की शादी में देश और दुनिया की इन हस्तियों ने की शिरकत
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8357
|123
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5673
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4435
|99
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Indore: A formidable Karnataka continued their winning streak in the Super League stages of the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy after they trounced Delhi by 8 wickets in Group B match here Sunday.
Earlier, Karnataka had beaten domestic giants Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh in their previous two Super League stage matches of the national T20 tournament.
File image of Mayank Agarwal. AP
It was an all-round show from Karnataka where right-arm medium pacer Koushik V shone with the ball and later Mayank Agarwal and Karun Nair remained unbeaten as Karnataka chased the 110-run target with utmost ease.
Karnataka bowlers justified their skipper's decision to invite Delhi to bat first at the Emerald Heights International School Ground.
Koushik (4-19) and leg-spinner K C Cariappa (3-15) wreaked havoc as Delhi was restricted to a meagre 109/9 in their 20 overs.
Apart from Nitish Rana (37 off 29 balls) and Lalit Yadav (33 off 40 balls), no other Delhi batsman showed spine as Koushik and Cariappa rattled their top and middle order.
For Karnataka, medium pacer R Vinay Kumar (1-13) also played his role to perfection.
Chasing 110, Karnataka lost in-form opener Rohan Kadam (0) in the second over after he was caught by rival skipper Ishant Sharma off pacer Navdeep Saini.
Wicket-keeper B R Sharath (26 off 15 balls) and ever dependable Agarwal (43 not out off 47 balls) added 32 for the second wicket, but then Sharath was run out by Subodh Bhati.
Then Karun Nair, who has a triple hundred in Tests, joined Agarwal as the duo took Karnataka home with 4.3 overs to spare and in the process took the Delhi bowlers to task.
All Delhi bowlers, including test specialist Ishant Sharma (0-7), had an off day in the field.
Brief Scores: At Emerald High School International Ground: Delhi 109/9 (Nitish Rana 37, Lalit Yadav 33; V Koushik 4-19, K C Cariappa 3-15) lost to Karnataka 112/2 (Mayank Agarwal 43 not out, Karun Nair 42 not out; Navdeep Saini 1-21) by 8 wickets.
Karnataka 4 points, Delhi 0 points.
Updated Date:
Mar 10, 2019 14:04:57 IST
Also See
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019: Wriddhiman Saha's blistering ton helps Bengal hammer Arunachal Pradesh; Railways derail Mumbai
Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy: Delhi, Jharkhand and Bengal qualify for Super League stage; Kerela knocked out
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: All-round Mumbai thrash Delhi by 8 wickets; Rahul Tripathi steers Maharashtra to easy win against Bengal