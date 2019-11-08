Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Karnataka beat Uttarakhand for record 15th consecutive T20 win; Tamil Nadu thump Kerala
The win saw Karnataka not only create an Indian record for most T20 wins in a row (15 wins), but also moved to second spot in the overall world list, joint with Otago of New Zealand.
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 NAG Vs SAU Saurashtra beat Nagaland by 9 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUD Vs MP Match Abandoned
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAN Vs RAJ Rajasthan beat Manipur by 97 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HP Vs CHA Chandigarh beat Himachal Pradesh by 9 runs (VJD method)
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 6 wickets
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 1 wicket
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 53 runs
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 29 runs
- Pakistan in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Australia beat Pakistan by 10 wickets
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG England beat New Zealand by 76 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 9th, 2019, 02:00 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 10th, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 10th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 10th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 10th, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 15th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR vs KAR - Nov 9th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 DEL vs ODS - Nov 9th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 JHA vs SAU - Nov 9th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra Govt Formation Updates: Congress leaders Prithiviraj Chavan, Sushil Kumar Shinde meet Sharad Pawar as BJP-Shiv Sena deadlock continues
-
Bala movie review: Ayushmann-Bhumi crackle and pop while slamming bias...till the film reveals its own prejudice
-
Demonetisation 3rd anniversary: Banning high-value notes failed to meet objectives, but digitisation may check black money generation
-
Asif Ghafoor's audacious public dismissal of Imran Khan's waivers to Kartarpur pilgrims demolishes idea that army, govt are on 'same page'
-
Five killed, over 300 injured in Iran's Azerbaijan province as 5.9 magnitude earthquake hits Tark county
-
Davis Cup 2019: India vs Pakistan tie being shifted to a neutral venue is a win for AITA and their soft diplomacy
-
Delhi air pollution crisis: Money, political will, clear data or steadfast public attention — what really matters?
-
'Never decided Maharashtra CM post will be shared': Devendra Fadnavis resigns, claims Shiv Sena shunned BJP but talked to Congress, NCP
-
Oil spill in Bangladesh's Karnaphuli River a threat to critically endangered Ganges dolphins
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8149
|272
|2
|Australia
|6664
|267
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|England
|4958
|261
|5
|India
|8794
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|5632
|256
Visakhaptnam: Karnataka won their 15th T20 match on the trot for an Indian record when they humbled Uttarakhand by nine wickets in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A match, on Friday.
Opener Rohan Kadam and Devdutt Padikkal struck unbeaten half centuries to set up Karnataka's victory while chasing a 133-run target.
Representational Image. Getty Images
Kadam's 67 not out came from 55 balls and was studded with six boundaries and three sixes while Padikkal needed 33 deliveries for his unbeaten 53.
The duo stitched 108 runs for the unconquered second wicket to take Karnataka home in 15.4 overs after the other opener Ravikumar Samarth was out for seven off Pradeep Chamoli.
Earlier, electing to bat first, Uttarakhand could only score 132 for six in their allotted 20 overs with captain Tanmay Srivastava top-scoring with 39.
The win saw Karnataka not only create an Indian record for most T20 wins in a row (15 wins), but also moved to second spot in the overall world list, joint with Otago of New Zealand.
Sialkot Stallions had won 25 games on the trot in Pakistan's National T20 Cup between 2006 and 2010.
In other Group A matches, Goa beat Baroda by four wickets at the same ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium here while Andhra Pradesh crushed Bihar by 10 wickets at Vizianagaram.
Tamil Nadu beat Kerala
Pace bowlers T Natarajan and debutant G Periyaswamy scalped three wickets each as Tamil Nadu beat Kerala by 37 runs in the opening group 'B' match.
Sent into bat, the visitors made 174 for 5 in 20 overs thanks to a late assault by M Mohammed (34, 11 balls, 3 fours, 3 sixes) and restricted Kerala to 137 for 8 in its quota of overs.
After early loss of the experienced Murali Vijay (1) and N Jagadeesan (8) to Basil Thampi and K M Asif respectively, in-form Baba Aparajith (35) and skipper Dinesh Karthik (33) staged a recovery while Vijay Shankar (25) and Shahrukh Khan (28) too made useful contributions.
However, Tamil Nadu appeared to be heading to a moderate total before Mohammed launched a stunning assault in the final stages, hitting 3 boundaries and an equal number of sixes to take the team to 174.
Kerala began the chase well despite losing captain Robin Uthappa (9) in the 4th over as Vishnu Vinod (24) and Rohan Kunnummal (34) built a steady partnership.
But, the Tamil Nadu bowlers stuck to their task and kept picking up wickets to stymie the host team's progress.
Natarajan got the crucial wicket of Sachin Baby (32, 32b, 2x4) after Periyaswamy scalped Uthappa.
The Kerala lower-order couldn't withstand the pressure and the team went down by 37 runs.
Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 174 for 5 in 20 overs (B Aparajith 35, M Mohammed 34 not out, Dinesh Karthik 33, M Shahrukh Khan 28, Basil Thampi 3/49) beat Kerala 137 for 8 in 20 overs (Rohan Kunnummal 34, Sachin Baby 32, T Natarajan 3/25, G Periyaswamy 3/36). TN: 4 points, Kerala: Nil.
Tripura 102 for 8 in 20 overs (Saurabh Das 30, Darshan Nalkande 3/25) lost to Vidarbha 103 for 1 in 12.3 overs (Faiz Fazal 54, Akshay Kolhar 45 not out). Vidarbha: 4 points, Tripura: Nil.
Rajasthan 171 for 4 in 2 overs (Mannendra Narendra Singh 77, Ankit Lamba 49, Mahipal Lomror 25 not out, Abdul Karim 3/33) beat Manipur 74 for 9 in 20 overs (Priyojit Singh Gourmohon Kangabam 55 not out, Tanveer Ul Haq 4/7). Rajasthan: 4 points, Manipur: Nil.
Updated Date:
Nov 08, 2019 20:39:42 IST
Also See
Dinesh Karthik to lead Tamil Nadu in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 with Vijay Shankar as his deputy
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Abhimanyu Mithun's hat-trick, KL Rahul and Mayan Agarwal's fifties help Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu in rain-hit final
Deodhar Trophy 2019: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Baba Aparajith centuries power India B to huge win over India A in opening match