First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in AUS | 3rd T20I Nov 08, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by 10 wickets
ENG in NZ | 4th T20I Nov 08, 2019
NZ vs ENG
England beat New Zealand by 76 runs
AFG and WI in IND Nov 09, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
ENG in NZ Nov 10, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Eden Park, Auckland
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Karnataka beat Uttarakhand for record 15th consecutive T20 win; Tamil Nadu thump Kerala

The win saw Karnataka not only create an Indian record for most T20 wins in a row (15 wins), but also moved to second spot in the overall world list, joint with Otago of New Zealand.

Press Trust of India, Nov 08, 2019 20:39:42 IST

Visakhaptnam: Karnataka won their 15th T20 match on the trot for an Indian record when they humbled Uttarakhand by nine wickets in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A match, on Friday.

Opener Rohan Kadam and Devdutt Padikkal struck unbeaten half centuries to set up Karnataka's victory while chasing a 133-run target.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Karnataka beat Uttarakhand for record 15th consecutive T20 win; Tamil Nadu thump Kerala

Representational Image. Getty Images

Kadam's 67 not out came from 55 balls and was studded with six boundaries and three sixes while Padikkal needed 33 deliveries for his unbeaten 53.

The duo stitched 108 runs for the unconquered second wicket to take Karnataka home in 15.4 overs after the other opener Ravikumar Samarth was out for seven off Pradeep Chamoli.

Earlier, electing to bat first, Uttarakhand could only score 132 for six in their allotted 20 overs with captain Tanmay Srivastava top-scoring with 39.

The win saw Karnataka not only create an Indian record for most T20 wins in a row (15 wins), but also moved to second spot in the overall world list, joint with Otago of New Zealand.

Sialkot Stallions had won 25 games on the trot in Pakistan's National T20 Cup between 2006 and 2010.

In other Group A matches, Goa beat Baroda by four wickets at the same ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium here while Andhra Pradesh crushed Bihar by 10 wickets at Vizianagaram.

Tamil Nadu beat Kerala

Pace bowlers T Natarajan and debutant G Periyaswamy scalped three wickets each as Tamil Nadu beat Kerala by 37 runs in the opening group 'B' match.

Sent into bat, the visitors made 174 for 5 in 20 overs thanks to a late assault by M Mohammed (34, 11 balls, 3 fours, 3 sixes) and restricted Kerala to 137 for 8 in its quota of overs.

After early loss of the experienced Murali Vijay (1) and N Jagadeesan (8) to Basil Thampi and K M Asif respectively, in-form Baba Aparajith (35) and skipper Dinesh Karthik (33) staged a recovery while Vijay Shankar (25) and Shahrukh Khan (28) too made useful contributions.

However, Tamil Nadu appeared to be heading to a moderate total before Mohammed launched a stunning assault in the final stages, hitting 3 boundaries and an equal number of sixes to take the team to 174.

Kerala began the chase well despite losing captain Robin Uthappa (9) in the 4th over as Vishnu Vinod (24) and Rohan Kunnummal (34) built a steady partnership.

But, the Tamil Nadu bowlers stuck to their task and kept picking up wickets to stymie the host team's progress.

Natarajan got the crucial wicket of Sachin Baby (32, 32b, 2x4) after Periyaswamy scalped Uthappa.

The Kerala lower-order couldn't withstand the pressure and the team went down by 37 runs.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 174 for 5 in 20 overs (B Aparajith 35, M Mohammed 34 not out, Dinesh Karthik 33, M Shahrukh Khan 28, Basil Thampi 3/49) beat Kerala 137 for 8 in 20 overs (Rohan Kunnummal 34, Sachin Baby 32, T Natarajan 3/25, G Periyaswamy 3/36). TN: 4 points, Kerala: Nil.

Tripura 102 for 8 in 20 overs (Saurabh Das 30, Darshan Nalkande 3/25) lost to Vidarbha 103 for 1 in 12.3 overs (Faiz Fazal 54, Akshay Kolhar 45 not out). Vidarbha: 4 points, Tripura: Nil.

Rajasthan 171 for 4 in 2 overs (Mannendra Narendra Singh 77, Ankit Lamba 49, Mahipal Lomror 25 not out, Abdul Karim 3/33) beat Manipur 74 for 9 in 20 overs (Priyojit Singh Gourmohon Kangabam 55 not out, Tanveer Ul Haq 4/7). Rajasthan: 4 points, Manipur: Nil.

Updated Date: Nov 08, 2019 20:39:42 IST

Tags : Baba Aparajith, Devdutt Padikkal, Dinesh Karthik, G Periyaswamy, Karnataka, Kerala, Rohan Kadam, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, T Natarajan, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8149 272
2 Australia 6664 267
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 England 4958 261
5 India 8794 259
6 New Zealand 5632 256
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all