Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Jammu and Kashmir shock Delhi to win by eight wicket; Mumbai trump Bengal
Nitish Rana took Delhi to 165 for seven with 55 off 30 balls, a quickfire innings that included half a dozen sixes. This was after Delhi decided to bat at the Patel International Stadium.
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN Live Now
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MP Vs MEG Madhya Pradesh beat Meghalaya by 85 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 ODS Vs SAU Odisha beat Saurashtra by 49 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 JHA Vs NAG Jharkhand beat Nagaland by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AP Vs HP Himachal Pradesh beat Arunachal Pradesh by 6 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAN Vs TN Tamil Nadu beat Manipur by 9 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 ASS Vs MIZ Assam beat Mizoram by 9 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HYD Vs MAH Maharashtra beat Hyderabad by 6 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs BIH Baroda beat Bihar by 10 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AND Vs UTT Andhra beat Uttarakhand by 4 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 10 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 84 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 6 wickets
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
- Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG England beat New Zealand by 9 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 47 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 16th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 17th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 15th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 17th, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BEN vs MP - Nov 15th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AND vs GOA - Nov 15th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 DEL vs JHA - Nov 15th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
SC verdict on Sabarimala a silver lining for protestors and devotees, but a lot will depend on definition of Constitutional morality
-
After 14 years of RTI Act, two landmark judgments by Delhi HC and appeal that waited for 9 years, Supreme Court decides CJI office comes under law
-
SC verdict on Rafale deal serves body blow to Congress' concocted campaign; party must seriously rethink strategy
-
Hong Kong Open: Kidambi Srikanth beats countryman Sourabh Verma to enter quarter-finals; HS Prannoy ousted
-
Vodafone Idea Q2 losses at Rs 50,921 cr; makes provision of Rs 25,680 cr for AGR liability
-
Tara Sutaria on doing Marjaavaan after Student of the Year 2: It's more challenging, since I play a mute girl
-
Gaza’s Islamic Jihad group announces ceasefire with Israel, brings to an end two days of heavy fighting that killed 32 Palestinians
-
No child's play: Kids from low-income families suffer as designated play spaces remain scarce and streets unsafe
-
In Raja Deen Dayal's 19th-century albumen prints, discovering the Deccan's archaeological heritage
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Shikhar Dhawan failed to score in his first game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy as Delhi suffered an shock eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Jammu and Kashmir for their first loss of the tournament.
Nitish Rana took Delhi to 165 for seven with 55 off 30 balls, a quickfire innings that included half a dozen sixes. This was after Delhi decided to bat at the Patel International Stadium.
Representational image. Getty Images
Jammu and Kashmir made short of the 166-run target, racing to victory in 15.5 overs with eight wickets in hand. The flying start to the chase was provided by openers Shubham Khajuria (49 off 22) and Jatin Wadhawan (48 not out off 33) before Manzoor Dar smashed 58 off 24 balls.
It was the first loss for Delhi and first victory for Jammu and Kashmir.
Dar was picked up by IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab ahead of the 2018 edition but did not get a game. The franchise eventually released him. With a blistering knock on Thursday, he is certain to attract some attention ahead of the IPL auctions next month.
It was not an ideal start to the tournament for India opener Dhawan, who is not in the best of form. His stay in the middle lasted nine balls.
In another Group E game, Gujarat thrashed Sikkim by nine wickets.
Rajasthan beats UP; TN, Kerala post wins
Medium-pacer Deepak Chahar (3 for 46 and 13 not out) starred in Rajasthan's five-wicket win over Uttar Pradesh in a Group 'B' match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket tournament here on Thursday.
The right-arm seam bowler, who has been in superb form of late, having bagged a hat-trick in the India versus Bangladesh T20 international on Sunday last and taking four wickets in an over in the previous match against Vidarbha, took three wickets in four balls to help restrict UP to 164 for 9 today.
Rajasthan rode on Rajesh K Bishnoi's unbeaten 87 to secure a five-wicket win in 17.2 overs.
Sent into bat by Rajasthan, the UP team's cause was helped by Rinku Singh's quickfire 50 from 29 balls (4 fours, 2 sixes), which helped it recover from a poor start.
Left-arm medium-pacer Khaleel Ahmed, who was also part of the India team which beat Bangladesh in the recent T20 series, rattled UP early with two wickets including that of Akshdeep Nath.
Deepak Chahar, bowling the 20th and final over, had Moshin Khan caught by CP Singh from the first ball.
After conceding a single from the next ball, he scalped Shanu Rajeshwar Prakash Saini off the 3rd ball and dismissed Shubham Sanjay Chaubey the next ball. He finished with 3 for 46 while Khaleel had figures of 3 for 34.
In the chase, Rajasthan lost Manendra Singh (5) early but Bishnoi who smashed 8 fours and 6 sixes in 43 balls, took charge and was involved in useful partnerships with Ankit Lamba (11) and skipper Mahipal Lomror (18) and took the team home.
In another game, Tamil Nadu made short work of minnows Manipur, winning by nine wickets.
Three-wicket hauls by left-arm pacer T Natarajan and leggie M Ashwin helped Tamil Nadu bundle out Manipur for 55 in 18.4 overs.
Murali Vijay hit three fours and three sixes in his 14-ball 33 before being run-out as Tamil Nadu reached the target in 4.1 overs.
Host Kerala posted a 26-run win over Vidarbha as skipper Robin Uthappa led the way with a blistering 69 (39 balls, 2 fours, 5 sixes).
Vidarbha leads the points table with 16 points (4 wins) despite the defeat with Tamil Nadu (12 pts) and Kerala (12 pts) in pursuit.
Brief scores: Kerala 162 for 7 in 20 overs (Robin Uthappa 69 not out (39 balls, 2X4, 5X6), Sachin Baby 39, Darshan Nalkande 3/34) beat Vidarbha 136 for 7 in 20 overs (Akshay Wadkar 29, AK Karnewar 28 not out, Sandeep Warrier 3/29). Kerala: 4 points, Vidarbha: 0.
Uttar Pradesh 164 for 9 in 20 overs (Rinku Singh 50, Saurabh Kumar 33, Khaleel Ahmed 3/34, Deepak Chahar 3/46) lost to Rajasthan 166 for 5 in 17.2 overs (Rajesh K Bishnoi 87 not out, Moshin Khan 2/28). Rajasthan: 4 points, UP: 0.
Manipur 55 all out in 18.4 overs (T Natarajan 3/7, M Ashwin 3/8) lost to Tamil Nadu 5
Ranjane shines as Mumbai stun Bengal by three wickets
All-rounder Shubham Ranjane shone with both the bat and ball, as his unbeaten 30 helped Mumbai defeat Bengal by three wickets in a last ball thriller of the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament here on Thursday.
Chasing a modest 154-run target, Mumbai were teetering at 105/5 at a stage. And then thanks to Ranjane's heroics with the bat, Mumbai chased the target on the final ball to remain unbeaten.
This was Mumbai's fifth win and they are on top of the points table in Group D and have almost sealed their place in the knockout stage.
The hosts needed four runs to win of the final ball and Ranjane (30 not out off 17 balls, 5x4) reversed sweep a full toss to the third man boundary, as celebrations began in the Mumbai camp.
Mumbai opener Jay Bista (48 off 41 balls; 5x4 and 1x6) and Aditya Tare (37 off 27 balls) added 78 for the first wicket before the team's middle order collapsed.
Shreyas Iyer (15), Siddhesh Lad (0) and Shivam Dube (0) fell in quick sussession after Bista departed as Mumbai slumped to 105-5 from 102-2.
Then Ranjane did the rescue act in company of skipper Suryakumar Yadav (22 of 18 balls), as the two took the hosts near the target. However, Surya fell with three balls to left, putting the onus on Ranjane, who finished the match in style.
Earlier, invited to bat, Bengal failed to capitalise on the start provided by openers Vivek Singh (56 off 45 balls) and Shreevats Goswami (43 off 28 balls) to post a below-par 153/4 on the board.
Singh and Goswami took on an experienced Mumbai attack to put up 67 runs for the first wicket. But as they were poised for a big score, pacer Dhawal Kulkarni removed Goswami.
Then Ranjane inflicted the damage and his wickets included Singh, Abhimanyu Easwaran (4) and Manoj Tiwari (12) to peg back the visitors.
In the first match at Bandra Kurla Complex, Haryana defeated Pondicherry by six wickets, while in the second game at the same venue, Assam thrashed minnows Mizoram by nine wickets.
In the second game at Wankhede, Madhya Pradesh got better of Meghalaya by 85 runs.
Brief Scores: Bengal 153/4 (Vivek Singh 56, Shreevats Goswami 43; Shubham Ranjane 3-17) lost to Mumbai 154/7 (Jay Bista 48, Aditya Tare 37, Shubham Ranjane 30 not out; Shahbaz Ahamad 2-25) by three wickets.
At Wankhede: Madhya Pradesh 244/4 (Rajat Patidar 68 not out, Ashutosh Sharma 60, Naman Ojha 56; Amiangshu Sen 1- 16) beat Meghalaya 159/9 (Puneet Bisht 44, Sanjay Yadav 27; Saransh Jain 3-43) by 85 runs.
At BKC: Pondicherry 114 all out (Anand Subramanyan 22, Fabid Ahmed 20; Harshal Patel 3-14, Ashish Goods 3-22) lost to Haryana 115/4 (Guntashveer Singh 37, Chaityan Bishnoi 33; Fabid Ahmed 2-8) by six wickets.
At BKC:Mizoram 66 all out (Taruwar Kohli 25, Lal Zela 12; Abu Nechim 3-3) lost to Assam 70/1 (Pallav Kumar Das 37, Sarupam Purkayastha 27 not out; Su Mit Lama 1-11) by nine wickets.
Updated Date:
Nov 14, 2019 19:52:54 IST
Also See
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019: Deepak Chahar's second T20 hat-trick in three days goes in vain as Vidarbha beat Rajasthan
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Mumbai hammer Haryana by 8 wickets; Lukman Meriwala's career-best helps Baroda beat Karnataka
'It will be Prithvi Shaw 2.0': Mumbai batsman gears up for comeback from doping ban in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy