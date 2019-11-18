First Cricket
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Harshal Patel stars as Haryana beat Meghalaya by 99 runs; Madhya Pradesh eke out five-run win over Pondicherry

Haryana have already made it to the Super League stage of the national T20 tournament, which begins in Surat on 21 November

Press Trust of India, Nov 18, 2019 18:46:57 IST

Mumbai: Powered by an all-round show by Harshal Patel, Haryana ended their league stage campaign on a high with a 99-run win against Meghalaya in a Group D match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Monday.

Haryana have already made it to the Super League stage of the national T20 tournament, which begins in Surat on 21 November.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Harshal Patel stars as Haryana beat Meghalaya by 99 runs; Madhya Pradesh eke out five-run win over Pondicherry

Harshal Patel plays for Delhi Capitals in the IPL. SPORTZPICS for BCCI

Mumbai, who lost only one game in the league phase, have also booked their place in the Super League stage.

Put into bat at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in the suburbs, Haryana rode on a quickfire 82 off 40 balls by opener Patel to amass a competitive 202/6 despite losing two early wickets of Himanshura and in-form Chaitanya Bishnoi.

While wickets were tumbling at the other end, Patel held the fort at one end and toyed with a pedestrian bowling attack of Meghalaya, hammering five fours and seven sixes during his stay at the crease.

A quick-fire unbeaten 31 not out by Rahul Tewatia helped Haryana cross the 200-run mark. The chase was an uphill task for Meghalaya, who struggled to get going and were restricted to 103/9.

Patel, a right-arm medium pacer, then shone with the ball to return with fine figures of 3/22.

Meanwhile, in an inconsequential Group D game, Madhya Pradesh bowlers held their nerves to eke out a thrilling five-run victory against Pondicherry at the Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai.

Brief scores:

At BKC: Haryana 202-6 in 20 overs (Harshal Patel 82, Rahul Tewatia not out 31; Sanjay Yadav 2-24, Amiangshu Sen 2- 19) beat Meghalaya 103-9 (Abhay Negi 25, Sanjay Yadav 21, Ravi Teja 21; Harshal Patel 3-22) by 99 runs. Haryana 4 points, Meghalaya 0 points.

At Wankhede: Madhya Pradesh 177/6 (Ashutosh Sharma 84, Venkatesh Iyer 35; R Vinay Kumar 4/30) beat Pondicherry 172/5 (B Arun Karthik 60, Paras Dogra 41; Rahul Batham 2/24) by five runs. MP 4 points, Pondicherry 0 points.

Updated Date: Nov 18, 2019 18:46:57 IST

Tags : Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Haryana, Himanshura, Meghalaya, Rahul Tewatia, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019

