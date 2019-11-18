Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Harshal Patel stars as Haryana beat Meghalaya by 99 runs; Madhya Pradesh eke out five-run win over Pondicherry
Haryana have already made it to the Super League stage of the national T20 tournament, which begins in Surat on 21 November
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs ODS Delhi beat Odisha by 20 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HP Vs RLY Himachal Pradesh beat Railways by 54 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUD Vs MP Madhya Pradesh beat Puducherry by 5 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 JK Vs GUJ Gujarat beat Jammu and Kashmir by 8 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 5 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 10 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 84 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 21st, 2019, 05:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 22nd, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 C1 vs E1 - Nov 21st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 C2 vs E2 - Nov 21st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
JNU Protest LIVE Updates: Delhi Police urges protesters not to take law in their hands; services restored at three Metro stations
-
Shiv Sena targets BJP over 'paltry' aid by Maharashtra governor for rain-hit farmers, demands compensation of Rs 25,000 per hectare for destroyed Kharif crops
-
SA Bobde sworn in as 47th Chief Justice of India: 'Peacekeeper' of judiciary authored key judgments related to Ayodhya land dispute, Aadhaar
-
Boosting investments: Govt gives up obsession with round-tripping; need of hour to spur foreign fund inflows, make India manufacturing hub
-
Four killed, six injured after gunmen open fire at a backyard party in California's Fresno; police say all victims Asian men
-
Formula 1 2019: Max Verstappen's resurrection, rare Mercedes retirement and other talking points from Brazilian Grand Prix
-
Good Newwz trailer: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor star in this comedy of errors, directed by Raj Mehta
-
Shanta Gokhale discusses writing her memoir, the complexities of translation, and the role of a critic
-
The Borderlands: Hope and loss in a river and shelter homes at India-Bangladesh frontier
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Mumbai: Powered by an all-round show by Harshal Patel, Haryana ended their league stage campaign on a high with a 99-run win against Meghalaya in a Group D match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Monday.
Haryana have already made it to the Super League stage of the national T20 tournament, which begins in Surat on 21 November.
Harshal Patel plays for Delhi Capitals in the IPL. SPORTZPICS for BCCI
Mumbai, who lost only one game in the league phase, have also booked their place in the Super League stage.
Put into bat at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in the suburbs, Haryana rode on a quickfire 82 off 40 balls by opener Patel to amass a competitive 202/6 despite losing two early wickets of Himanshura and in-form Chaitanya Bishnoi.
While wickets were tumbling at the other end, Patel held the fort at one end and toyed with a pedestrian bowling attack of Meghalaya, hammering five fours and seven sixes during his stay at the crease.
A quick-fire unbeaten 31 not out by Rahul Tewatia helped Haryana cross the 200-run mark. The chase was an uphill task for Meghalaya, who struggled to get going and were restricted to 103/9.
Patel, a right-arm medium pacer, then shone with the ball to return with fine figures of 3/22.
Meanwhile, in an inconsequential Group D game, Madhya Pradesh bowlers held their nerves to eke out a thrilling five-run victory against Pondicherry at the Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai.
Brief scores:
At BKC: Haryana 202-6 in 20 overs (Harshal Patel 82, Rahul Tewatia not out 31; Sanjay Yadav 2-24, Amiangshu Sen 2- 19) beat Meghalaya 103-9 (Abhay Negi 25, Sanjay Yadav 21, Ravi Teja 21; Harshal Patel 3-22) by 99 runs. Haryana 4 points, Meghalaya 0 points.
At Wankhede: Madhya Pradesh 177/6 (Ashutosh Sharma 84, Venkatesh Iyer 35; R Vinay Kumar 4/30) beat Pondicherry 172/5 (B Arun Karthik 60, Paras Dogra 41; Rahul Batham 2/24) by five runs. MP 4 points, Pondicherry 0 points.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 18, 2019 18:46:57 IST
Also See
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Mumbai continue winning run by thrashing Madhya Pradesh; Harshal Patel's 62 powers Haryana to victory over Assam
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Mumbai hammer Haryana by 8 wickets; Lukman Meriwala's career-best helps Baroda beat Karnataka
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019: Deepak Chahar's second T20 hat-trick in three days goes in vain as Vidarbha beat Rajasthan