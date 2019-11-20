Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Focus on upbeat Prithvi Shaw, out-of form Shikhar Dhawan as tournament enters Super League stage
The spotlight would firmly be on the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and young Prithvi Shaw when the Super League stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament begins here on Thursday.
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs ODS Delhi beat Odisha by 20 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HP Vs RLY Himachal Pradesh beat Railways by 54 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUD Vs MP Madhya Pradesh beat Puducherry by 5 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 JK Vs GUJ Gujarat beat Jammu and Kashmir by 8 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 5 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 21st, 2019, 05:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 22nd, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH vs DEL - Nov 21st, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUN vs JHA - Nov 21st, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR vs RAJ - Nov 21st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Mamata-Owaisi row: In her desperation to prevent split in Muslim vote bank, West Bengal CM has ended up giving a boost to AIMIM
-
RBI puts DHFL under administrator on governance concerns, defaults; will initiate bankruptcy process
-
Government-formation in Maharashtra: A look at equations between the BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress
-
In Jharkhand's Khunti district, 'pathalgadhi' movement takes centre stage ahead of upcoming Assembly election
-
Amid Assam's citizenship debate, meanings of 'Assamese' and 'indigenous' must be addressed
-
FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Defensive chaos, misfiring forward line — Oman exposes India's oblivious approach
-
Speed bump or tortuous path? At televised debate, Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn manoeuvre on Brexit
-
Dhruv Vikram on Adithya Varma, his father superstar Chiyaan Vikram, and why he chose Arjun Reddy remake as a debut
-
In a Dakshina Kannada village, a lesser-known god brings blessings, chases away evil
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Surat: The spotlight would firmly be on the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and young Prithvi Shaw when the Super League stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament begins in Surat on Thursday.
The focus will be on out-of-form opener Dhawan, who has not had a great run in recent times as well as Shaw, who recently returned to competitive cricket after serving an eight-month retrospective ban for a doping violation.
Prithvi Shaw made a successful comeback from the doping ban with a solid 63 against Assam. Image credit: Twitter/@BCCIdomestic
Dhawan is currently going through a rough patch. The Delhi left-handed batsman had scores of 0 (9) against Jammu and Kashmir, 9 (6) against Jharkhand, 19 (18) against Sikkim and 35 (33) against Odisha in the league stage of the national T20 championship and he would be more than keen to turn things around.
Another promising opener who would want to make most of the opportunity is Shaw, who returned with a bang from a doping ban, slamming a half-century against Assam in the last game of the league stage for Mumbai.
Twenty-year old Shaw will have to make optimum use of the Super League stage if he has to impress the national selectors and make a comeback to the national team.
In all probability, Shaw will open for Mumbai, replacing an in-form Jay Bista, with senior pro Aditya Tare.
His teammates and three India players — Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube and Shardul Thakur — also have an opportunity to cement their places in the Indian T20 squad for the West Indies series with good outings.
Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had a decent outing for Haryana and he too would be keen to put up a good show with the ball.
Karnataka, who would be eager to defend their title, also have the likes of Manish Pandey and KL Rahul in their ranks.
In the last edition, Karnataka had defeated Maharashtra in the final. The Manish Pandey-led team had finished second behind Baroda in Group A and both the teams would be keen to carry forward the momentum in the tournament.
Maharashtra have shown that they are no push-overs, having topped Group C and the Surendra Bhave-coached outfit could also spring a surprise and go one step further than last season.
Mumbai have done well in the limited-overs format compared to the longer one and given their balanced squad, they are also in contention to win the trophy.
Tamil Nadu come into the Super League stage with five wins from six games in Group B and have a formidable team led by out-of-favour wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik.
Having lost the Vijay Hazare Trophy (50 overs) final to Karnataka, Tamil Nadu will be gunning for glory in the T20 format and have the firepower in their squad to achieve the desired result.
Having said that the individual performances of players wouldn't immediately matter as the selectors are set to name the squad for upcoming T20 series against the West Indies in Kolkata on Thursday.
But a good Super League stage would do a world of good for them ahead of the IPL auction on 19 December in Kolkata.
It is also expected at least one of the five selectors would be in the western city for the tournament, and in all-likelihood it would be Jatin Paranjpe.
Teams Qualified: A1-Baroda, A2-Karnataka, B1-Tamil Nadu, B2-Rajasthan, C1-Maharashtra, C2-Punjab, D1-Mumbai, D2-Haryana, E1-Delhi, E2-Jharkhand.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 20, 2019 19:26:31 IST
Also See
'It will be Prithvi Shaw 2.0': Mumbai batsman gears up for comeback from doping ban in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Mumbai hammer Haryana by 8 wickets; Lukman Meriwala's career-best helps Baroda beat Karnataka
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Meghalaya stun Mumbai by six wickets; Delhi win despite Shikhar Dhawan's failure