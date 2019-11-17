First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and WI in IND | 2nd T20I Nov 16, 2019
AFG vs WI
Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
AFG and WI in IND | 1st T20I Nov 14, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
ENG in NZ Nov 21, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
PAK in AUS Nov 21, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Dinesh Karthik's 58 powers Tamil Nadu to victory over Vidarbha; Delhi thrash Sikkim by 9 wickets

Tamil Nadu thrashed Vidarbha by 113 runs in a Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket tournament to advance to the super league stage as the group topper.

Press Trust of India, Nov 17, 2019 19:47:08 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Tamil Nadu thrashed Vidarbha by 113 runs on Sunday in a Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket tournament to advance to the super league stage as the group topper.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Dinesh Karthiks 58 powers Tamil Nadu to victory over Vidarbha; Delhi thrash Sikkim by 9 wickets

Representational image. Getty Images

Skipper Dinesh Karthik came up with another superb knock 58 to spur the team to 168 for 8 in 20 overs before the bowlers stepped in to rout Vidarbha for 55 in 14.5 to seal a big win.

Three teams-Rajasthan, Vidarbha and Kerala-finished with 16 points. Rajasthan had the best net run-rate of 1.938 followed by Vidarbha (0.566) and Kerala (0.503). The top two teams qualify for the super league.

Tamil Nadu advanced to the super league to be played in Surat, topping Group B with 20 points from 6 games (5 won, 1 lost).

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 168 for 8 in 20 overs (Dinesh Karthik 58, B Aparajith 33, Vijay Shankar 26, Yash Thakur 3/23) beat Vidarbha 55 all out in 14.5 overs (R Sai Kishore 3/9, Vijay Shankar 3/12).

TN: 4 points, Vidarbha: 0.

Tripura 69 for 7 in 16 overs (Milind Kumar 22 not out, Joydeep Banik 22, Aniket Choudhary 3/15, Rahul Chahar 2/18) lost to Rajasthan 74 for 1 in 5 overs (Mahipal Lomror 50 not out, Ankit Lamba 21 not out).

Rajasthan: 4 points, Tripura: 0.

Kerala 119 for 8 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 38, SRP Saini 2/23, Ankit Rajpoot 2/24) beat Uttar Pradesh 42 for 4 in 7 overs (Akshdeep Nath 30 not out) by 1 run via VJD method.

Kerala; 4 points, UP: 0.

Dagar, Dalal star as Delhi beat Sikkim by 9 wickets

Leg-spinner Karan Dagar starred with the ball before opener Hiten Dalal scored a blistering half-century as Delhi registered an emphatic nine-wicket win over Sikkim in a Syed Mushtaq Ali encounter.

Dagar (4/12) and medium-pacer Simarjeet Singh (2/17) restricted Sikkim to a paltry 88 for seven in the stipulated 20 overs before Dalal played an unbeaten innings of 54 off 24 balls to take Delhi home with 11 overs to spare.

In another Group E encounter, Utkarsh Singh (42) and Virat Singh (56) guided Jharkhand to a nine-wicket win over Gujarat.

Brief Scores: Sikkim 88 for 7 in 20 overs (Iqbal Abdulla 37; Karan Dagar 4/12) lost to Delhi (Hiten Dalal 54 not out; Yashpal Singh 1/16 ) by 9 wickets.

Gujarat 128 for 7 in 20 overs (Urvil Patel 47; Varun Aaron 2/26) lost to Jharkhand 131 for 1 in 18 overs (Virat Singh 56 not out; Arazan Nagwaswalla 1/25) by 9 wickets.

Odisha 149 for 9 in 20 overs ( Subhranshu Senapati 42; Imliwati Lemtur 2/20) beat Nagaland 104 all out in 17 overs ( Yogesh Takawale 31; Pappu Roy 3/21) by 45 runs.

Saurashtra 149 for 7 in 20 Overs (Sheldon Jackson 55; Aquib Nabi (4/43) lost to Jammu & Kashmir 155 for 4 in 19.2 overs ( Parvez Rasool 59 not out; Chetan Sakariya 2/34) by 6 wickets.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 17, 2019 19:47:08 IST

Tags : B Aparajith, Cricket, Delhi, Dinesh Karthik, Gujarat, Hiten Dalal, Jharkhand, Karan Dagar, Sanju Samson, Sikkim, SportsTracker, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Tamil Nadu, Utkarsh Singh, Vidarbha, Vijay Shankar

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all