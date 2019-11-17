Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Dinesh Karthik's 58 powers Tamil Nadu to victory over Vidarbha; Delhi thrash Sikkim by 9 wickets
Tamil Nadu thrashed Vidarbha by 113 runs in a Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket tournament to advance to the super league stage as the group topper.
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MIZ Vs MEG Meghalaya beat Mizoram by 25 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 NAG Vs ODS Odisha beat Nagaland by 45 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 JK Vs SAU Jammu and Kashmir beat Saurashtra by 6 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KER Vs UP Kerala beat Uttar Pradesh by 1 run (VJD method)
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 10 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 84 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 21st, 2019, 05:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 22nd, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 17th, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HAR vs MEG - Nov 18th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 JK vs GUJ - Nov 18th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH vs PUN - Nov 18th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
AIMPLB to file petition seeking review of SC's Ayodhya verdict; judgment full of contradictions, no alternative to mosque possible, says Zafaryab Jilani
-
Gotabaya Rajapaksa storms to victory in Sri Lanka's presidential polls: Controversial 'war hero' played central role in ending LTTE conflict
-
What the Ayodhya judgment makes evident: New India is a place of 'no Muslim things'
-
'Bal Thackeray taught us self-respect': Amid Maharashtra power tussle, Devendra Fadnavis hails Shiv Sena founder on death anniversary
-
Formula E 2019-20: From car manufacturers to influx of world champion drivers, what's new this season
-
From Shiva to upcoming film on George Reddy, tracing origin of films on student politics in Telugu cinema
-
Nirmala Sitharaman holds meeting for simplification of GST returns filing; similar meetings to be held across country from 7 December
-
Fathima had no friends, Akhlaq no neighbours: IIT-Madras suicide, Dadri lynching linked by mainstream's lack of engagement with Muslims
-
Viewing Article 370 abrogation through the lens of Ambedkar — and Ambedkarites
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Thiruvananthapuram: Tamil Nadu thrashed Vidarbha by 113 runs on Sunday in a Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket tournament to advance to the super league stage as the group topper.
Representational image. Getty Images
Skipper Dinesh Karthik came up with another superb knock 58 to spur the team to 168 for 8 in 20 overs before the bowlers stepped in to rout Vidarbha for 55 in 14.5 to seal a big win.
Three teams-Rajasthan, Vidarbha and Kerala-finished with 16 points. Rajasthan had the best net run-rate of 1.938 followed by Vidarbha (0.566) and Kerala (0.503). The top two teams qualify for the super league.
Tamil Nadu advanced to the super league to be played in Surat, topping Group B with 20 points from 6 games (5 won, 1 lost).
Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 168 for 8 in 20 overs (Dinesh Karthik 58, B Aparajith 33, Vijay Shankar 26, Yash Thakur 3/23) beat Vidarbha 55 all out in 14.5 overs (R Sai Kishore 3/9, Vijay Shankar 3/12).
TN: 4 points, Vidarbha: 0.
Tripura 69 for 7 in 16 overs (Milind Kumar 22 not out, Joydeep Banik 22, Aniket Choudhary 3/15, Rahul Chahar 2/18) lost to Rajasthan 74 for 1 in 5 overs (Mahipal Lomror 50 not out, Ankit Lamba 21 not out).
Rajasthan: 4 points, Tripura: 0.
Kerala 119 for 8 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 38, SRP Saini 2/23, Ankit Rajpoot 2/24) beat Uttar Pradesh 42 for 4 in 7 overs (Akshdeep Nath 30 not out) by 1 run via VJD method.
Kerala; 4 points, UP: 0.
Dagar, Dalal star as Delhi beat Sikkim by 9 wickets
Leg-spinner Karan Dagar starred with the ball before opener Hiten Dalal scored a blistering half-century as Delhi registered an emphatic nine-wicket win over Sikkim in a Syed Mushtaq Ali encounter.
Dagar (4/12) and medium-pacer Simarjeet Singh (2/17) restricted Sikkim to a paltry 88 for seven in the stipulated 20 overs before Dalal played an unbeaten innings of 54 off 24 balls to take Delhi home with 11 overs to spare.
In another Group E encounter, Utkarsh Singh (42) and Virat Singh (56) guided Jharkhand to a nine-wicket win over Gujarat.
Brief Scores: Sikkim 88 for 7 in 20 overs (Iqbal Abdulla 37; Karan Dagar 4/12) lost to Delhi (Hiten Dalal 54 not out; Yashpal Singh 1/16 ) by 9 wickets.
Gujarat 128 for 7 in 20 overs (Urvil Patel 47; Varun Aaron 2/26) lost to Jharkhand 131 for 1 in 18 overs (Virat Singh 56 not out; Arazan Nagwaswalla 1/25) by 9 wickets.
Odisha 149 for 9 in 20 overs ( Subhranshu Senapati 42; Imliwati Lemtur 2/20) beat Nagaland 104 all out in 17 overs ( Yogesh Takawale 31; Pappu Roy 3/21) by 45 runs.
Saurashtra 149 for 7 in 20 Overs (Sheldon Jackson 55; Aquib Nabi (4/43) lost to Jammu & Kashmir 155 for 4 in 19.2 overs ( Parvez Rasool 59 not out; Chetan Sakariya 2/34) by 6 wickets.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 17, 2019 19:47:08 IST
Also See
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Mumbai continue winning run by thrashing Madhya Pradesh; Harshal Patel's 62 powers Haryana to victory over Assam
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019: Deepak Chahar's second T20 hat-trick in three days goes in vain as Vidarbha beat Rajasthan
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Mumbai's Prithvi Shaw smashes breezy half-century in comeback game after doping ban