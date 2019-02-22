Led by pacer Dhawal Kulkarni, Mumbai defended a modest 156-run target as they defeated Punjab by 35 runs in their Group C Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match here Friday, registering their second successive win in the premier domestic T20 tournament.

In another Group C game, Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara, who had hit an unbeaten 100 in 61 balls against Railways Thursday, continued his good form as he scored 68 to help Saurashtra defeat Madhya Pradesh by 6 wickets.

This was Saurashtra's first win in the tournament.

On Thursday, Mumbai had kicked-off their campaign on a winning note, thrashing minnows Sikkim by a staggering 154 runs.

Asked to bat first, Punjab bowlers led by medium pacer Baltej Singh (3-30) and left-arm seamer Barinder Singh Sran (3-34) dished out a clinical performance as they bundled out a formidable Mumbai for a modest 155 in their 20 overs Friday.

Surya Kumar Yadav was Mumbai's top-scorer as he hit a quick-fire 80 in just 49 balls.

Earlier, skipper Ajinkya Rahane (0) and young prodigy Prithvi Shaw (8) had another failure with the bat as Mumbai slumped to 8-2 early on.

But in-form Shreyas Iyer (46), who had made a record- breaking 147 against Sikkim, and Yadav stitched a crucial 126- run stand for the third wicket.

While Iyer hammered four fours and three shots over the fence, Yadav struck nine boundaries and four sixes in his stroke-filled innings at the Emerald Heights International School Ground here.

After Iyer's dismissal, 'crisis man' Siddhesh Lad went for a duck and then Mumbai lost wickets in a heap and eventually folded up for 155.

Unheralded 18-year-old Punjab opener Prabhsimran Singh, who has been picked by IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, gave Mumbai a scare with a blazing 54 in just 20 balls, an innings studded with six boundaries and four sixes.

But he lacked support from his opening partner Shubhman Gill (1) and one down Mandeep Singh (5).

Gurkeerat Mann (24) got a start but failed to convert it into a big score.

All other Punjab batsmen, including veteran Yuvraj Singh, had an off-day in office as their innings folded up at 120 in 18.2 overs.

With the win, Mumbai added four more points to their kitty.

Kulkarni (4-22) was ably supported by Shubham Ranjane (2-14), while Shams Mulani (1-26), Shardul Thakur (1-42) and Tushar Deshpande (1-15) picked a wicket each to fashion Mumbai's victory.

Brief scores:

Group C: At Indore (Emeralds High School Ground): Mumbai 155 all out (Surya Kumar Yadav 80, Shreyas Iyer 46; Baltej Singh 3-30) won against Punjab 120 all out (Prabhsimran Singh 54, Gurkeerat Mann 24; Dhawal Kulkarni 4-22) by 35 runs.

Mumbai 4 points, Punjab 0 points.

At Indore (Holkar Stadium): Sikkim 100/8 (Bibek 22, Palzor 19; Lakshay Garg 3-14, Darshan Misal 2-19) lost to Goa 104/2 (Sagun Kamat 50 not out, Amit Verma 23; Luitel 1-16) by 8 wickets.

Goa 4 points, Sikkim 0 points.

Madhya Pradesh 138 all out (Parth Sahani 49, Abhishek Bhandari 30; Chetan Sakariya 4-38, Jaydev Unadkat 3-19) lost to Saurashtra 139/4 (Cheteshwar Pujara 68, H Desai 56; Ishwar Chandra Pandey 2-26) by six wickets.

Saurashtra 4 points, MP 0 points.

Group B: At Surat: Bihar 103/8 (Babul Kumar 27, Rahmat Ullah 18; Yash Thakur 2-12, Akshay Karnewar 2-17) lost to Vidarbha 104/3 (S U Srivastava 49 not out, R L Jangid 27 not out; Vivek 2-27) by seven wickets.

Vidarbha 4 points, Bihar 0 points.

Himachal Pradesh 207/4 (A K Bains 68, P S Chopra 53; Neetesh Sharma 1-17) won against Meghalaya 142/6 (Gurinder Singh 49 not out, Yogesh Nagar 44; Ankit Rajan Maini 3-24) by 65 runs. Himachal 4 points, Meghalaya 0 points.

Karnataka beat Bengal by nine wickets

Young Rohan Kadam struck an unbeaten 81 as Karnataka cantered to a nine-wicket win over Bengal to register their second successive Group D win at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Twenty20 tournament here Friday.

The 24-year-old, who made his debut against Assam on Thursday, smashed two sixes and 10 fours during his 55-ball knock as Karnataka chased down the modest target of 132 in 15.5 overs.

Giving him company was wicketkeeper-batsman BR Sharath, who got out after completing his 50 off 37 balls with the help of nine boundaries. The duo laid down a solid opening partnership of 117 runs in 14.3 overs for Karnataka.

Bengal's bowling also struggled at the DRIEMS Ground in Tangi in the outskirts here, with Ashok Dinda leaking 22 runs from his two overs and didn't even complete his full quota.

Opting to bat, Bengal batsmen faltered to be bundled out for 131 inside 19.4 overs with opener Shreevats Goswami top-scoring with a 29-ball 40 (6x4s, 1x6).

The diminutive Goswami gave Bengal the perfect start with Vivek Singh (10) before the latter was dismissed by Abhimanyu Mithun (3/22) by a brilliant diving effort from R Vinay Kumar.

Fresh from his century against Mizoram, Bengal vice-captain Abhimanyu Easwaran failed convert a fine start with Rohan taking a catch off Manoj Bhandage (2/18).

Three balls later, Bhandage gave a second breakthrough when Goswami edged one behind the stumps.

With 66 for 3 in eight overs, the senior duo of Manoj Tiwary and comeback man Wriddhiman Saha (6) looked to rebuild their innings. But it was not be as Saha became victim of a run-out after a mix-up with skipper Tiwary.

Earlier at the same venue, Chhattisgarh toyed Arunachal Pradesh attack to notch up a massive 215 for three en route to a 96-run win for their back-to-back victories.

Rishabh Tiwary top-scored for Chhattisgarh with a 52-ball 81 (7x4s, 4x6s), while Amandeep Khare was at his explosive best in a 23-ball unbeaten 61 (6x4s, 4x6s).

In reply Arunachal Pradesh were restricted to 118 for eight. Vishal Kushwah starred with the ball fopr Chhatisgarh with fine figures of 4 for 16.

Chhattishgarh lead the Group D table with a higher net run-rate than second-placed Karnataka and Haryana. All the three teams have garnered eight points from two games each.

At the Barabati Stadium, Haryana edged out Odisha by 10 runs for their second successive win.

For the hosts, it was their second loss on a row and are yet to open their account after two matches.

Brief Scores:

At Barabati Stadium: Assam 201 for 4 in 20 overs (Riyan Parag 63 not out, Rishabh Das 56, Pallavkumar Das 43) beat Mizoram 70 for 6 in 20 overs (Jitumoni Kalita 2/8, Abu Nechim 2/16) by 131 runs.

Haryana 141 all out in 19.5 overs (Suryakant Pradhan 3/31, Pappu Roy 3/9) beat Odisha 131 for 5 in 20 overs (Biplab Samantray 48, Arabind Singh 34 not out; Ajit Chahal 2/27) by 10 runs.

At DRIEMS Ground, Tangi: Chhattisgarh 215 for 3 in 20 overs (Rishabh Tiwary 81, Amandeep Khare 61 not out) beat Arunachal Pradesh 118 for 8 in 20 overs (Samarth Seth 34; Vishal Kushwah 4/16, Pankaj Rao 2/21) by 96 runs.

Bengal 131 all out in 19.4 overs (Shreevats Goswami 40, Manoj Tiwary 36; Abhimanyu Mithun 3/22, R Vinay Kumar 2/18, Manoj Bhandage 2/18) lost to Karnataka 134 for 1 in 15.5 overs (Rohan Kadam 81 not out, BR Sharath 50) by nine wickets.

Ishan Kishan powers Jharkhand to win over J&K

Skipper Ishan Kishan blasted a 55-ball 100 (8X4, 7X6) to power Jharkhand to a facile nine-wicket win over Jammu and Kashmir in a Group 'A' match in the Syed Musthaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket tournament here Friday.

In other matches, Delhi routed Manipur by 10 wickets while Andhra Pradesh thrashed Nagaland by 179 runs to notch up four points.

Sent into bat by Jharkhand, J&K made 168 for 9 in 20 overs with Jatin Wadhwan making the top-score of 47 while Rahul Shukla took five wickets.

The talented Kishan took the J&K attack by the scruff of the neck, hammering boundaries and sixers at will. He lashed shots to all parts of the ground, taking the team home in the 17th over, for its second straight win.

Meanwhile, Delhi bounced back after losing to Jharkhand on Thursday, by racing to the target of 119 in just 11.4 overs after Manipur was restricted to 113 for 6 in 20 overs.

Ricky Bhui hammered a 42-ball 108 to power Andhra to 244 for 4 in the quota of 20 overs before Nagaland was shot out for 65 in 13.1 overs.

Brief scores:

Andhra 244 for 4 in 20 overs (Ricky Bhui 108, Girinath Reddy 62) beat Nagaland 65 all out in 13.1 overs (K V Sasikanth 3 for 8, Karn Sharma 3 for 14, SK Ismail 3 for 25). Points: Andhra: 4, Nagaland: 0.

Manipur 113 for 6 in 20 overs (Yashpal Singh 50, Subodh Bhatti 3 for 15) lost to Delhi 119 for no loss in 11.4 overs (Hiten Dalal 56 not out, Unmukt Chand 53 not out). Points: Delhi: 4, Manipur: 0.

J&K 168 for 8 in 20 overs (Jatin Wadhwan 47, Manzoor Dar 39, Rahul Shukla 5 for 37) lost to Jharkhand 170 for 1 in 16.5 overs (Ishan Kishan 100 not out, Anand Singh 48). Points: Jharkhand: 4, J&K: 0.