Domestic giants Mumbai thrashed Delhi by 8 wickets in their Super League Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Indore on Saturday.

This was Mumbai's first win in the Super League stage, after they suffered a defeat in their lung-opener against Karnataka.

Put into bat at the Emerald Heights International School Ground, Mumbai bowlers led by medium-pacer Tushar Deshpande (4-19) put out a splendid performance to restrict Delhi to 144/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Delhi lost opener Hiten Dalal (4) early after he was stumped by wicket-keeper Eknath Kerkar off spinner Shams Mulani.

Experienced Unmukt Chand (22) and Dhruv Shorey (33) conjured a 58-run stand for the second wicket to rally Delhi's innings.

But then pacer Tushar Deshpande broke the stand removing Chand and also sent skipper Nitesh Rana (0) back to the pavilion.

Akash Parkar stuck immediately after removing Shorey with Delhi in a spot of bother at 66-4.

Then, Himmant Singh (24) and Lalit Yadav (33), with their knocks ensured that Delhi had a respectable total on the board.

For Mumbai, Mulani (1-18) and Parkar (1-22) supported Deshpande.

While chasing Mumbai lost out-of-form opener Prithvi Shaw (3) in the third over.

But then skipper Shreyas Iyer (53 not out off 47 balls) and Jay Bista (39 off 33 balls) conjured 57 runs for the second wicket and took the game away from Delhi.

After Bista, departed Surya Kumar Yadav (42 not out off 26 balls) took Mumbai home in company of Iyer, who stuck five fours and a six.

Surya hit three boundaries and two sixes. With this win, Mumbai collected all four points.

Meanwhile, in their Super League Group B match, Karnataka recorded their second successive win after defeating Uttar Pradesh by 10 runs.

Asked to bat first, Karnataka posted 149/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

Later their bowlers led by right-arm medium pacer Koushik V (3-22) dished out a clinical performance to restrict Uttar Pradesh to 139/8 and emerge triumphant.

Brief Scores: At Emerald Heights International School Ground: Delhi 144/7 (Dhruv Shorey 33, Lalit Yadav 33; Tushar Deshpande 4-19, Shams Mulani 1-18) lost to Mumbai 148/2 (Shreyas Iyer 53 not out, Surya Kumar Yadav 42 not out; Nitish Rana 1-7) by eight wickets.

Mumbai 4 points, Delhi 0 points.

At Holkar Stadium: Karnataka 149/6 (Rohan Kadam 35, Mayank Agarwal 33, M S Bhandage 25; Ankit Choudhary 1-26, Ankit Rajpoot 1-32) won against Uttar Pradesh 139/8 (Aksh Deep Nath 46, Upendra Yadav 42; Koushik V 3-22, J Suchith 2-19) by 10 runs.

Karnataka 4 points, UP 0 points.

Bengal batsmen falter as Maharashtra register comfortable win

After a convincing start against Railways in the opener, a lacklustre Bengal suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Maharashtra in the second Super League Group A game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The duel saw Maharashtra opting to bowl first after winning the toss and restrict Bengal to 138 for seven from their 20 overs.

Bengal were 25 for five at one stage but Shahbaz Ahmed with 60 off 44 balls and skipper Manoj Tiwary's 41 (44 balls) ensured a 130 plus total.

In reply, Maharashtra scored the runs in only 17.3 overs. Rahul Tripathi scored 60 off 46 balls with nine boundaries.

At the start of the Bengal innings, Maharashtra bowlers removed the opponent's top-order within powerplay overs.

Left-arm pacer Samad Fallah started off the proceedings dismissing veteran Wridhdhiman Saha (0) in the very first over when he was beaten by movement.

Shreevats Goswami, who played a fantastic knock against Railways, looked a mere shadow of himself scoring just 1 and was bowled by Maharashtra's best bowler Dominic Muthuswamy, who took 3 for 15.

It was a disappointing day for Bengal cricket's most reliable batsman, Abhimanyu Easwaran (0), whose defence was also breached by Dominic during early part of the innings when some assistance was there on offer for seamers.

Bengal then lost Birender Vivek Singh and Ritwik Roy Chowdhury in quick succession.

At 25 for five, captain Tiwary and youngster Shabaz steadied the ship for Bengal with a 55-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Tiwary hit three boundaries and two sixes before being bowled by left-arm spinner Satyajeet Bachhav.

After Tiwary's dismissal, Shahbaz attacked as he hit five fours and two sixes.

Maharashtra also started on a wobbly note losing their opener Rituraj Gaikward (20) in the third over.

But other than the minor setback, Maharashtra had little problem in chasing down the total.

Tripathi played a captain's knock guiding his team to a formidable seven-wicket victory with partnerships of 59 and 52 with Rohit Motwani (36) and Nikhil Naik (18).

Brief Scores: Bengal 138/7 (Shahbaaz Ahamad 60 n0t out, Manoj Tiwary 41; D J Muthuswamy 3-15, Satyajeet Bachhav 2-34) lost to Maharashtra 139/3 (Rahul Tripathi 60 not out, Rohit Motwani 36; Akash Deep 2-21) by seven wickets.

Maharashtra 4 points, Bengal 0 points.