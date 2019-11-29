First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and WI in IND | One-off Test Nov 27, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
BAN in IND | 2nd Test Nov 22, 2019
IND vs BAN
India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
WI in IND Dec 06, 2019
IND vs WI
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
ICC CWC League 2 Dec 08, 2019
UAE vs USA
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Abhimanyu Mithun’s five-wicket haul helps Karnataka thrash Haryana, enter final

Pacer Abhimanyu Mithun, openers Devdutt Padikkal and KL Rahul starred as Karnataka romped into the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after thrashing Haryana by 8 wickets in the first semi-final.

Press Trust of India, Nov 29, 2019 20:06:46 IST

Surat: Pacer Abhimanyu Mithun, openers Devdutt Padikkal and KL Rahul starred as defending champions Karnataka romped into the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after thrashing Haryana by 8 wickets in the first semi-final on Friday.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Abhimanyu Mithun’s five-wicket haul helps Karnataka thrash Haryana, enter final

Abhimanyu Mithun took a five-wicket haul as Karnataka stormed into the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Reuters

The highlight of the match was Mithun (5/39) taking five wickets in an over including a hat-trick and registering his name in the record books.

Mithun became the first bowler in the domestic circuit to claim hat-trick in all the formats. He had snared a hat-trick in the Vijay Hazare (national ODI championship) final against Tamil Nadu earlier this year.

In the 20th over of the innings, he dismissed Himanshu Rana (61) and Rahul Tewatia (32) off the first two balls and completed his hat-trick by sending back Sumit Kumar (0).

There was more drama in store as Mithun got a wicket on the fourth ball, that of Amit Mishra (0), and then sent back Jayant Yadav (0) on the final ball of the over.

Asked to bat first, Haryana piled up 194/8 on the board but Karnataka chased it in 15 overs, thanks to blazing half-centuries by openers Devdutt Padikkal (87) and KL Rahul (66), who took the opposition attack to the cleaners.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 29, 2019 20:06:46 IST

Tags : Abhimanyu Mithun, Amit Mishra, Cricket, Devdutt Padikkal, Haryana, Himanshu Rana, Karnataka, KL Rahul, SportsTracker, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all