Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Abhimanyu Mithun’s five-wicket haul helps Karnataka thrash Haryana, enter final
Pacer Abhimanyu Mithun, openers Devdutt Padikkal and KL Rahul starred as Karnataka romped into the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after thrashing Haryana by 8 wickets in the first semi-final.
Surat: Pacer Abhimanyu Mithun, openers Devdutt Padikkal and KL Rahul starred as defending champions Karnataka romped into the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after thrashing Haryana by 8 wickets in the first semi-final on Friday.
Abhimanyu Mithun took a five-wicket haul as Karnataka stormed into the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Reuters
The highlight of the match was Mithun (5/39) taking five wickets in an over including a hat-trick and registering his name in the record books.
Mithun became the first bowler in the domestic circuit to claim hat-trick in all the formats. He had snared a hat-trick in the Vijay Hazare (national ODI championship) final against Tamil Nadu earlier this year.
In the 20th over of the innings, he dismissed Himanshu Rana (61) and Rahul Tewatia (32) off the first two balls and completed his hat-trick by sending back Sumit Kumar (0).
There was more drama in store as Mithun got a wicket on the fourth ball, that of Amit Mishra (0), and then sent back Jayant Yadav (0) on the final ball of the over.
Asked to bat first, Haryana piled up 194/8 on the board but Karnataka chased it in 15 overs, thanks to blazing half-centuries by openers Devdutt Padikkal (87) and KL Rahul (66), who took the opposition attack to the cleaners.
Updated Date:
Nov 29, 2019 20:06:46 IST
