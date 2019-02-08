First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in SA | 3rd T20I Feb 06, 2019
SA Vs PAK
Pakistan beat South Africa by 27 runs
IND in NZ | 1st T20I Feb 06, 2019
NZ Vs IND
New Zealand beat India by 80 runs
IND in NZ Feb 08, 2019
NZ vs IND
Eden Park, Auckland
The Wisden Trophy Feb 09, 2019
WI vs ENG
Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2018-19: Ravichandran Ashwin to lead Tamil Nadu; Murali Vijay dropped

India Test spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will lead Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament to be held in Surat from 21 February to 2 March.

Press Trust of India, Feb 08, 2019 08:47:35 IST

India Test spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will lead Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament to be held in Surat from 21 February to 2 March.

Opener Murali Vijay doesn't find a place in the squad announced on Thursday.

File image of Ravichandran Ashwin. Reuters

File image of Ravichandran Ashwin. Reuters

Young all-rounder MS Washington Sundar is back in the team after missing action for a while following an injury during the limited-overs leg of the Australia tour, a TNCA press note said.

He has been named vice-captain of the squad.

All-rounder Vijay Shankar, who is currently with the Indian team playing in the T20 series in New Zealand after making his ODI debut in Australia, has been picked in the 16-man squad.

Murali Vijay, who was dropped after failing to shine in the first two Tests in the series Down Under, had featured in a Tamil Nadu Cricket Association I Division league match on Wednesday.

B Indrajith, the captain of the Ranji Trophy side has been named while his twin brother B Aparajith doesn't feature in the team.

The squad also includes C Hari Nishaanth, who did well in the Tamil Nadu Premier League last year apart from R Vivek, who came to the fore with his big hitting.

Leg-spinner M Ashwin joins Sai Kishore and the skipper R Ashwin in the spin department.

Tamil Nadu open their campaign against Rajasthan on 21 February.

Squad: R Ashwin (captain), MS Washington Sundar (vice-captain), N Jagadeesan (wk), C Hari Nishaanth, M Shahrukh Khan, B Indrajith, R Vivek, T Natarajan, M Mohammed, J Kousik, R Sai Kishore, M Ashwin, NS Chaturved, Vijay Shankar, V Athisayaraj Davidson, Abhishek Tanwar.

Updated Date: Feb 08, 2019 08:47:35 IST

Tags : Baba Aparajith, Baba Indrajith, Cricket, Murali Vijay, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sports, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2018-19, Tamil Nadu, TNCA, Washington Sundar

Also See



fp-mobile


Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4566 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5110 134
2 India 5361 125
3 South Africa 2876 120
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3116 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all