Jharkhand and Delhi on Saturday qualified for the Super League stage of the Syed Musthaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket tournament from Group 'A' with comfortable wins over Kerala and Nagaland respectively in Mulapadu.

Jharkhand overhauled Kerala's score of 176 for 6 in the final over when Saurabh Tiwary smashed a six over covers off Sandeep Warrier.

Kerala made an exit following today's loss.

In the other match, Delhi restricted Nagaland to 118 and romped home in 12.3 overs, thanks to Hiten Dalal's 81 (6X4, 7X6), but was unable to pip Jharkhand on net run-rate after both teams finished on 20 points.

Kerala captain Sachin Baby won the toss and chose to bat in a virtual shoot-out for a spot in the super league and the openers-Vishnu Vinod (27, 20 balls, 4X4) and Rohan Kunnummal (34, 25 balls, 2X4, 3X6) provided a good start.

Fast bowler Varun Aaron proved expensive, spraying the ball around and was tonked for 35 runs in 3 overs.

Vinod fell to the impressive Vikash Singh, edging one to 'keeper Ishan Kishan.

Rohan, meanwhile, was not afraid to go for the big hits and smashed three sixes and the captain was also able to find the boundary.

The fall of Rohan brought Vinoop Manoharan (31, 28 balls, 2X4, 1X6) to the crease and with Baby, he was involved in a fruitful 61-run stand in seven overs.

Baby and Manoharan went for their shots and also ran well between the wickets.

The dismissals of Baby (36, 3X4, 1X6) and Manoharan in the space of two overs pegged Kerala back.

After Mohammed Azharudeen (8) and K B Arun Karthick (6) fell in quick succession, left-hander Salman Nazir (21, 8 balls, 1X4, 2X6) with his big blows was able to provide the impetus and take the score to 176.

In reply, Jharkhand lost captain Ishan Kishan (1) in the third over, but the aggressive Anand Singh (72, 47 balls, 11X4, 2X6) and southpaw Virat Singh (46, 29 balls, 7X4, 1X6) took the attack to the Kerala bowlers.

The two were particularly severe on M D Nidheesh (0 for 43 in 4 overs) and Vinoop Manoharan (1 for 50 in 4 overs) and provided a good platform for Jharkhand.

The experienced Tiwary, renowned for his big hitting, clobbered five sixes in his 24-ball 50 to see the team, despite a mild wobble which saw Ishank Jaggi and Kumar Deobrat fall for ducks.

In the Delhi-Nagaland encounter, Subodh Bhati's four-wicket haul helped the former bowl out its rival for 118. Dalal's power-packed knock ensured that Delhi coasted to victory.

Brief scores: Nagaland 118 all out in 19.4 overs (Aditya 64, Subodh Bhati 4 for 14) lost to Delhi 119 for 3 in 12.3 overs (Hiten Dalal 81).

Points: Delhi: 4, Nagaland: 0.

Kerala 176 for 6 in 20 overs (Sachin Baby 36, Rohan Kunnumal 34, Vinoop Manoharan 31, Vikash Singh 2 for 34) lost to Jharkhand 180 for 3 in 19.1 overs (Anand Singh 72, Saurabh Tiwary 50 not out, Virat Singh 46).

Points: Jharkhand: 4, Kerala: 0.

Andhra 252 for 4 in 20 overs (Ashwin Hebbar 71, M Pranith 71, Ricky Bhui 59 not out, Yashpal Singh 3 for 40) beat Manipur 161 for 5 in 20 overs (Mayank Raghav 65, Priyojit Singh 45, Swaroop 3 for 26).

Points: Andhra: 4, Manipur: 0.

Tamil Nadu maul Meghalaya by 92 runs but fail to make



Murli Vijay struck a breath-taking hundred as Tamil Nadu defeated Meghalaya by 92 runs in their last Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali in Surat on Saturday.

However, the win was not enough for Tamil Nadu to make it to the knock-out stage, as they ended on the fourth position in Group B.

Electing to bat first, Tamil Nadu rode on Vijay's 107 off 67 balls to post a massive 213/2 on the board and later restricted Meghalaya to 121/4 at the Lalabhai Contractor stadium here.

Vijay and opener Washington Sundar (53 off 37 balls) laid the foundation for a big score with a 139-run stand for the first wicket.

While Sundar struck five fours and two sixes, Vijay was more aggressive, hitting nine fours and five sixes.

Sundar's fall in the 15thover did not deter Vijay from playing his shots. He got able support from R Vivek (36 not out off 14 balls).

Vijay departed soon after bringing up his hundred, but he had taken Tamil Nadu past the 200-run mark.

All Meghalaya bowlers had an off day in the field.

Meghalaya were never in the hunt while chasing and lost wickets at regular intervals.

Leggie Murugan Ashwin shone with the ball to return with figures of 2-16, while skipper Ravichandran Ashwin and medium-pacer M Mohammed grabbed a wicket each, as they restricted Meghalaya for 121/4.

For Meghalaya, Gurinder Singh top scored with unbeaten 38.

From Group B, Vidarbha with 20 points are at the top and are through to the next round.

Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu had 16 points each, but hosts Gujarat with a better net run rate scraped through to the knock-out stage.

Saurashtra registered a five-wicket win against Goa in their last Group C league game. Saurashtra are already out of contention for a spot in the knock-out stage.

From Group C, Railways and domestic veterans Mumbai have made it to the knock-out stage.

The knock-out stage will commence from March 8, with all the matches to be played in Indore.

Brief Scores: GROUP B: At Surat: At Lalbhai Contractor Stadium: Tamil Nadu 213/2 (Murli Vijay 107, Washington Sundar 53; Akash Kumar 2-39) won against Meghalaya 121/4 (Gurinder Singh 38 not out, Punit Bisht 27; M Ashwin 2-16, R Ashwin 1-24) by 92 runs.

Tamil Nadu 4 points, Meghalaya 0 points.

At Surat: (C B Patel Ground): Gujarat 121/6 (Priyank Panchal 38, Chirag Gandhi 30; Atharva Taide 2-16, Akshay Karnewar 1-17) lost to Vidarbha 122/5 (Faiz Fazal 39 not out, R R Rathod 37 not out; Manish Sharma 2-25) by five wickets.

Vidarbha 4 points, Gujarat 0 points.

At Surat: (Lalbhai Contractor Stadium): Rajasthan 129/8 (Robin Bist 34, M K Lomror 29, Prashant Kumar Singh 3-23) won against Bihar 110/8 (Mahrour 33, Asfahan Khan 18; A V Choudhary 3-16, T M Haq 2-12) by 19 runs.

Rajasthan 4 points, Bihar 0 points.

GROUP C: At Indore: At Holkar Stadium: Railways 149/5 (Prashant Gupta 54, Pratham Singh 28; Sandeep Sharma 1-29, Krishan Alang 1-29) lost to Punjab 152/7 (Mandeep Singh 70 not out, Yuvraj Singh 26; Anureet Singh 3-52, Harsh Tyagi 2-19) by three wickets.

Punjab 4 points, Railways 0 points.

At Indore: (Emerald Heights International School Ground): Madhya Pradesh 164/8 (Abhishek Bhandari 46, Parth Sahani 36, Naman Ojha 26; Ishwar Chaudhary 3-24, Pritam Nirala 2-23) won against Sikkim 114 all out (B B Sharma 24, Milind Kumar 23; Kumar Kartikeya Singh 3-10, Mihir Hirwani 3-24) by 50 runs.

Madhya Pradesh 4 points, Sikkim 0 points.

At Emerald Ground: Goa 99 all out (Vaibhav Govekar 32, Keenan 30; D A Jadeja 2-18, Jaydev Unadkat 2-22) lost to Saurashtra 100/5 (Sheldon Jackson 36, Prerak Mankad 20; Darshan Misal 2-25, Amulya Pandrekar 2-29) by five wickets.

Saurashtra 4 points, Goa 0 points.



Bengal join Karnataka in Super League

Riding on their seamers' tidy show, Bengal grabbed a Super League spot from Group D with an eight-wicket win over hosts Odisha in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Cuttack on Saturday.

Bengal finished with 20 points from seven matches to become the second team to qualify after Karnataka who topped group D with an all-win record.

Sent in, Karnataka suffered a batting collapse to be restricted for a modest 138 for nine. But their bowlers rose to the occasion to choke Haryana's run chase and script a thrilling last over win by 14 runs at the DRIEMS Ground in Tangi.

Leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal claimed 3/16, while seamer Prasidh Krishna (3/25) also bagged a three-wicket haul to derail Haryana's run-chase.

In a must-win match for Bengal at the Barabati Stadium, seamers Ishan Porel (3/19) and Ayan Bhattacharjee (2/13) did not allow Odisha let loose, taking wickets at regular intervals as the hosts managed a paltry 108 for nine.

In reply, Wriddhiman Saha anchored the chase with a 31-ball 52 (5x4, 3x6) before vice-captain Abhimanyu Easwaran sealed the win with 44 balls to spare.

"I'm very happy that we qualified on our own merit. Our team played really well today. Ayon and Ishan have shown their consistency which has really helped us," skipper Manoj Tiwary said.

"The batsmen have also been contributing in the last two games. Wriddhiman played another good innings today and Easwaran took us home. Yes really happy and satisfied with our team performance," he added.

Brief Scores:

At Barabati Stadium: Chhattisgarh 220/5; 20 overs (Rishabh Tiwari 85; Bobby Zothansanga 2/35) beat Mizoram 104/5; 20 overs (Akhil Rajput 40; Pawandeep Singh 2/8, Shakeeb Ahmed 2/15) by 116 runs.

Odisha 108/9; 20 overs (Ishan Porel 3/19, Ayan Bhattacharjee 2/13, Ashok Dinda 2/29) lost to Bengal 111/2; 12.4 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 52, Abhimanyu Easwaran 33 not out) by eight wickets.

At DRIEMS Ground: Arunachal Pradesh 102; 18 overs (Samarth Seth 42; Mukhtar Hussain 4/8) lost to Assam 104/1; 6.4 overs (Rishabh Das 39, Pallavkumar Das 34 not out) by six wickets.

Karnataka 138/9; 20 overs (Rohan Kadam 25, Manish Pandey 25; Amit Mishra 3/26, Arun Chaprana 3/29, Sumit Kumar 2/23) beat Haryana 124; 19.1 overs (Sumit Kumar 63; Shreyas Gopal 3/16, M Prasidh Krishna 3/25) by 14 runs.



