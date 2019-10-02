Sydney Thunder acquires England batsman Alex Hales for upcoming season of Big Bash League
Hales has amassed 1644 runs in T20Is with a blistering strike rate of 136.65. The right-handed batsman has previously played for the Melbourne Renegades, Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL.
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND Vs SA Live Now
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUD Vs MIZ Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 CHH Vs KAR Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 AND Vs SAU Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 ASS Vs NAG Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 HYD Vs KAR Hyderabad beat Karnataka by 21 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MUM Vs SAU Mumbai beat Saurashtra by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs RAJ Gujarat beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs SER Services beat Railways by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 TN Vs BEN Tamil Nadu beat Bengal by 74 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 51 runs
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 41 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 11 runs
- Singapore T20I Tri-Series, 2019 NEP Vs ZIM Zimbabwe beat Nepal by 40 runs
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs
- Singapore T20I Tri-Series, 2019 SIN Vs ZIM Singapore beat Zimbabwe by 4 runs
- Vanuatu in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 MAL Vs VAN Vanuatu beat Malaysia by 17 runs
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Oct 2nd, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Vanuatu in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 MAL vs VAN - Oct 2nd, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Singapore T20I Tri-Series, 2019 SIN vs NEP - Oct 2nd, 2019, 05:00 PM IST
- South American Women's Championship T20I, 2019 PERW vs ARGW - Oct 3rd, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- South American Women's Championship T20I, 2019 BRAW vs CHIW - Oct 3rd, 2019, 10:00 PM IST
- South American Women's Championship T20I, 2019 ARGW vs MEXW - Oct 4th, 2019, 01:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
On Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, keeping his light shining through solar lamps and clean energy
-
Youth first: Aaditya Thackeray contesting Maharashtra Assembly polls reflects tectonic shift in Shiv Sena's strategy
-
Five national law universities set up legal aid clinic; initiative aims to draft appeals on behalf of those excluded from Assam NRC
-
Champions League: Serge Gnabry scores four as Bayern Munich thrash Tottenham; Real Madrid held to draw by Club Brugge
-
As droughts blight Asia, organisations are creating toolkits for victims of the crises
-
Joker movie review: Joaquin Phoenix mesmerises in Todd Phillips' entertaining but problematic treatment
-
PMC Bank crisis: Police complaint reveals scam-hit Bank created over 21,000 fake accounts to hide loans
-
Donald Trump denounces impeachment inquiry as 'coup', calls it 'the greatest witch hunt' in American history
-
Green politics, bolstered by the 'Greta effect', could hold out hope for a new and better global paradigm
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|India
|8411
|263
|4
|Australia
|5471
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4407
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Sydney: Sydney Thunder on Wednesday signed England batsman Alex Hales for the upcoming Big Bash League.
Hales became the second player after South African Chris Morris to be signed as an overseas player for the Thunder this season.
File image of England's Alex Hales. AFP
Acknowledging the signing, former New Zealand bowler and Thunder coach Shane Bond said, "He's one of the best T20 batters in the world. To have someone of his quality available for the whole tournament for us is a great pick up."
"I spent a little bit of time with him at the Mumbai Indians and came up against him when I coached New Zealand and he smacked us a number of times," he added.
Hales has amassed 1644 runs in T20Is with a blistering strike rate of 136.65. The right-handed batsman has previously played for the Melbourne Renegades, Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL.
"I really can't wait to return to the Big Bash," Thunders quoted Hales as saying.
"It's such a hugely respected tournament around the world. The standard of cricket is amazing and any chance you get to visit Australia and play over there is amazing, so I'm really looking forward to it," he added.
Hales has featured in 70 ODIs, 60 T20Is and 11 Tests for England.
Updated Date:
Oct 02, 2019 09:04:30 IST
Also See
Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues will miss upcoming edition of WBBL: Report
AB de Villiers set to make Big Bash League debut after signing for Brisbane Heat
James Anderson, Stuart Broad's days of spearheading England's fast bowling attack are over, feels Michael Vaughan