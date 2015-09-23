First Cricket
Ugly brawl and a life ban: Watch crazy fight erupt at cricket match in Bermuda

The incident resulted in a life ban for Jason Anderson, who has played 14 international matches for Bermuda.

FP Sports, Jun 15, 2020 19:02:45 IST

Bermuda cricketer Jason Anderson has been slapped with a life ban for inciting a hair-raising brawl during a club match in the small island nation.

Anderson, representing Cleveland County Cricket Club, launched a brutal assault on Willow Cuts Cricket Club batsman George O'Brien while wicket-keeping during the Champion of Champions final at the St David's Cricket Club Ground 10 days ago.

The fight turned ugly after Anderson remonstrated Brien between overs with both players wrestling each other to the ground. Anderson went as far as kicking the batsman. Fellow players and officials rushed to calm them down but the damage was done by then.

While Anderson was banned for life, O'Brien was barred for a "period sufficient to include 6 Logic 50 over matches".

Cleveland captain Allan Douglas, speaking after the game, said he did not know specifically what led to the horrific scenes.

"I think a little bit of frustration built up by Jason, dropping a catch and missing a stumping, but I don't know what was said between George and Jason because I was at the other end of the wicket (bowling)," Douglas told 'The Royal Gazette'.

"Once I saw those two going at it, that's when I decided to jump into the middle and try to break it up; me and Aaron Adams," he added.

The Bermuda Cricket Board found Anderson guilty of a Level 4 offence.

"Jason Anderson formally of Cleveland County Cricket Club has been found guilty of a Level 4 2.4.2 of the Code of Conduct: Physical assault of another Player and has been given a life ban from all cricket and any involvement in the game of cricket in Bermuda in any capacity," the Board said.

While for O' Brien it said: "George O’Brien of St. David's County Cricket Club has been found guilty of a Level 3 2.3.2 of the Code of Conduct: Threat of assault on another player and has has been banned from all cricket for a period sufficient to include 6 Logic 50 over matches."

A statement from the club said: "The club would like to thank Mr. Anderson for his contributions to the success the club has experienced over the last few years as he has been an integral part of that success. We urge Mr Anderson to seek assistance for his anger issues and the club is willing to help him with these efforts, if he is willing."

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2020 19:02:45 IST

