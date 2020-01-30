First Cricket
Swashbuckling West Indies batsman Chris Gayle to play for Pokhara Rhinos in Nepal's Everest Premier League

Swashbuckling West Indian batsman Chris Gayle will play for Pokhahra Rhinos team in Nepal's domestic T20 tournament, 'Everest Premier League', which begins from February 29 in Kathmandu.

Press Trust of India, Jan 30, 2020 20:25:05 IST

New Delhi: Swashbuckling West Indian batsman Chris Gayle will play for Pokhara Rhinos team in Nepal's domestic T20 tournament, 'Everest Premier League', which begins from 29 February in Kathmandu.

Swashbuckling West Indies batsman Chris Gayle to play for Pokhara Rhinos in Nepals Everest Premier League

File image of Chris Gayle. Reuters

The 40-year-old Gayle, who is nicknamed 'Universe Boss' and has now become a freelance T20 player, announced his decision in a Twitter message.

"I will be visiting Nepal for the biggest sporting event, the Everest Premier League. Come and support my team Pokhara Rhinos and be part of a magnificent cricket fiesta. Nepal, get ready for the Gayle storm," he said in his inimitable style in a Twitter post of the league organisers.

The orgainsers of the league also confirmed the development in a post on its official Twitter handle.

"Nepal, the forecast for March is Stormy! @henrygayle has confirmed to play in the @eplt20official for @pokhararhinos! Are you ready for the Gayle Storm?" the post read.

Gayle is yet to officially announce his retirement from international cricket. He last played for West Indies in what was expected to be his "farewell" game in the third ODI in Port-of-Spain against India in August last year.

His last T20I was in March 2019 against England in Basseterre. He has not played a Test since 2014.

Gayle's last action in a franchise-based cricket was in Bangladesh Premier League for Chattogram Challengers earlier this month.

Updated Date: Jan 30, 2020 20:25:05 IST

