Swashbuckling West Indies batsman Chris Gayle to play for Pokhara Rhinos in Nepal's Everest Premier League
Swashbuckling West Indian batsman Chris Gayle will play for Pokhahra Rhinos team in Nepal's domestic T20 tournament, 'Everest Premier League', which begins from February 29 in Kathmandu.
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM Vs SL Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs SCO Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs SA Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 JPN Vs CAN Canada Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 182 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NIG Vs UAE United Arab Emirates Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs NZ New Zealand Under-19 beat West Indies Under-19 by 2 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs AUS India Under-19 beat Australia Under-19 by 74 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs SCO Scotland Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ZIM Vs CAN Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 95 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs JPN England Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 9 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs NIG Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 233 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs NIG England Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs UAE South Africa Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 23 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ZIM Vs SCO Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs JPN Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 9 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs CAN Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs BAN Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs NZ India Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 44 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs NIGU West Indies Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 246 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs ENG Australia Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 2 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs SL New Zealand Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 3 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs ZIM Pakistan Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 38 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs UAE Afghanistan Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 160 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs CAN South Africa Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 150 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs JAPU India Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs SCO Bangladesh Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 7 wickets
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat New Zealand Women by 6 wickets
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat New Zealand Women by 8 wickets
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
- Bangladesh in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2020 PAK Vs BAN Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 191 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Jan 31st, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 2nd, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- England in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA vs ENG - Feb 4th, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 ENGW vs INDW - Jan 31st, 2020, 08:40 AM IST
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW vs ENGW - Feb 1st, 2020, 08:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Feb 2nd, 2020, 08:30 AM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG vs ZIM - Jan 31st, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG vs PAK - Jan 31st, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 TBC vs TBC - Feb 1st, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 TBC vs TBC - Feb 1st, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Jamia Shooting LIVE Updates: Delhi Police rejects accusation of inaction, says incident happened in 'split second'; case transferred to Crime Branch
-
Sensex plunges 285 points on F&O expiry, Nifty ends 94 points lower; RIL, Nestle India, IndusInd Bank among top losers
-
This is Billie Eilish's World, and we are all living in it: How the young singer-songwriter is re-defining pop
-
Australian Open 2020: Sofia Kenin and Garbine Muguruza seize their opportunities to set up unlikely final
-
Women in J&K await help under PMMVY months after childbirth: How internet shutdown wrecked efforts to lower infant deaths
-
Donald Trump impeachment trial: Republicans move to block witnesses, driving case towards acquittal
-
Yogi Adityanath's rallies near Shaheen Bagh likely to invigorate passions in Delhi, strengthen BJP's narrative against protesters
-
Shaheen Bagh protest challenges BJP govt’s brand of populism, is generative of new vision of democracy
-
In Bhutan, misinformation, lack of funds pose major hurdles in move towards electric vehicles
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3935
|92
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10645
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
New Delhi: Swashbuckling West Indian batsman Chris Gayle will play for Pokhara Rhinos team in Nepal's domestic T20 tournament, 'Everest Premier League', which begins from 29 February in Kathmandu.
File image of Chris Gayle. Reuters
The 40-year-old Gayle, who is nicknamed 'Universe Boss' and has now become a freelance T20 player, announced his decision in a Twitter message.
"I will be visiting Nepal for the biggest sporting event, the Everest Premier League. Come and support my team Pokhara Rhinos and be part of a magnificent cricket fiesta. Nepal, get ready for the Gayle storm," he said in his inimitable style in a Twitter post of the league organisers.
The orgainsers of the league also confirmed the development in a post on its official Twitter handle.
"Nepal, the forecast for March is Stormy! @henrygayle has confirmed to play in the @eplt20official for @pokhararhinos! Are you ready for the Gayle Storm?" the post read.
Gayle is yet to officially announce his retirement from international cricket. He last played for West Indies in what was expected to be his "farewell" game in the third ODI in Port-of-Spain against India in August last year.
His last T20I was in March 2019 against England in Basseterre. He has not played a Test since 2014.
Gayle's last action in a franchise-based cricket was in Bangladesh Premier League for Chattogram Challengers earlier this month.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 30, 2020 20:25:05 IST
Also See
West Indies vs Ireland, Highlights, 2nd T20I in Basseterre, Full Cricket Score: Match called off due to rain
West Indies vs Ireland: Visitors hold on to 1-0 series lead as second T20I gets washed out by rain
West Indies vs Ireland: Lendl Simmons and bowlers' sublime display lead hosts to series-levelling victory in third T20I