Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine help New Zealand cruise to Women's tri-series final against England

New Zealand will face tournament hosts England in another pool match on Thursday ahead of their meeting in a final at Chelmsford on 1 July.

Agence France-Presse, June 29, 2018

London: New Zealand captain Suzie Bates hit a fifty as the White Ferns beat South Africa by eight wickets in their women's T20 tri-series clash at Bristol on Thursday to seal a place in the final against England.

white ferns

White Ferns restricted the South Africa side for a mere 148 for 6. Image courtesy: Twitter @WHITE_FERNS

South Africa's 148 for six, with Chloe Tryon top-scoring with 35, never looked like being enough to trouble New Zealand.

White Ferns skipper Bates, who had hit 124 in the previous fixture between the two sides, struck 62 off 45 balls.

Sophie Devine then continued to take the attack to the Proteas women, finishing on 68 not out in a total of 151 for two after 15.2 overs.

New Zealand will face tournament hosts England in another pool match on Thursday ahead of their meeting in a final at Chelmsford on  1 July.

Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018

