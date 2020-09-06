Sussex suspend seamer Mitch Claydon on allegations of applying hand sanitiser to ball

London: Veteran Australian seamer Mitch Claydon has been suspended by his English county Sussex after being placed under investigation for allegedly applying hand sanitiser to the ball.

A case against the 37-year-old was opened by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) following a match against Middlesex last month in which he took three wickets.

"Mitch Claydon is suspended pending the outcome of an ECB allegation of placing hand sanitiser on the ball in our match against Middlesex. There will be no further comment at this stage," said Sussex on their website.

Under strict health protocols in cricket following the COVID-19 crisis, players are banned from using saliva to shine the ball.

Claydon will not be part of the 14-man Sussex squad for their next Bob Willis Trophy match against Surrey.