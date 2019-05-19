First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in ENG | 4th ODI May 17, 2019
ENG vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by 3 wickets
IRE Tri-Nation Series | Final May 17, 2019
BAN vs WI
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 5 wickets (D/L method)
AFG in IRE May 21, 2019
IRE vs AFG
Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast
SL in SCO May 21, 2019
SCO vs SL
Grange Cricket Club, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Suryakumar Yadav says he believes in following process after being dropped from India A squad

Despite having a brilliant Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Suryakumar Yadav's name did not figure in the India A squads announced by the BCCI for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka and West Indies.

Press Trust of India, May 19, 2019 20:09:34 IST

Mumbai: Despite having a brilliant Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Suryakumar Yadav's name did not figure in the India A squads announced by the BCCI for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka and West Indies.

And the Mumbai batsman says he believes in following process and if the call-up has to come, it will come.

File image of Suryakumar Yadav. Sportzpics

File image of Suryakumar Yadav. Sportzpics

Asked specifically whether he is disappointed on not being named in the India A squads, Surya told reporters here, "I used to think about this before, why it's (the call) not coming again and again but this year I had a chat with a lot of players during IPL and I had a word with Rohit (Sharma) as well what happens if you perform well and your name is not in the side which you are thinking of.

"So he was like I think at the end what matters is how you enjoy the sport and how you enjoy playing cricket and that's it.

"If you always think about result, and then your process and the routines which you follow that will be affected. And I do the same thing rather than thinking about the result, I believe in process. If the process and routines are right, I think the results will always be taken care of itself by what I feel, I just believe in following process, if it (the call) has to come, it will come," he said.

Surya, who has been Mumbai's batting mainstay, was speaking at a press briefing organized by the Triumph Knights Mumbai North East, whom he is leading in the ongoing T20 Mumbai League.

Surya, who played for Mumbai Indians, scored 424 runs in the recently concluded IPL from 16 matches with 71 not not being his highest score.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old batsman said that it was great to be part of the 2019 IPL final, which Mumbai Indians won by a run in an edge of a seat thriller.

"It was a great final to be part of. Winning it by just one run was a great feeling. And that is the only thing we did last year (in Mumbai T20 League)we believed and the same thing we did in the IPL. If each and every member think can think that we can win the title, it will be easy for us. The same thing I am trying to cultivate here in my team," the Mumbai batsman noted.

Surya also spoke on various aspects like his interaction with international stars, how he roared back to form after being dropped from Mumbai Ranji team and importance of fielding.

Updated Date: May 19, 2019 20:09:34 IST

Tags : Cricket, India 'A', Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians, Mumbai t20 League, Mumbai t20 League 2019, Rohit Sharma, Sports, SportsTracker, Suryakumar Yadav, Triumph Knights Mumbai North East

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5083 124
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3698 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all