Cricket

Sanjay Manjrekar said Suryakumar Yadav's presence in India's 50-over team is a 'loose end' going into the World Cup squad selection.

India's Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot against West Indies during the third T20 match on 8 August, 2023. AP

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar believes Suryakumar Yadav’s role in the ODI setup needs to be defined going into the World Cup. While prolific in the T20 format, Suryakumar has not lived up to his billing in the 50-over format.

Manjrekar called Suryakumar Yadav’s selection as a “loose end” in the scheme of things. He was speaking with broadcaster Star Sports on India’s selection dilemmas.

“I think most issues seem to address that the batter is in pretty good form. India of course have to ponder on the Suryakumar Yadav case because 50 overs cricket is not quite making the same impact but he will be such a big temptation on a big stage when he walks in with just 15-17 overs left in the innings, can be a game changer.

“So that is an issue India need to sort of finalise whether they want, Suryakumar Yadav, so that is one loose end they need to tie.”

Manjrekar also stressed on the need of all-rounder Hardik Pandya bowling more than his current average if India are to perform well in the showpiece event.

“Hardik Pandya’s form is a little bit of concern, his bowling because you will have to do a lot of physical work in the World Cup, because you need him as the all-rounder not just a batter so at least 6-7 over per innings is what is expect from him.

“When India won the World Cup in 2011, it was because of people like Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh pure batters who bowled a bit, so Hardik Pandya’s bowling is very important,” Manjrekar said.

He also highlighted the importance of the spin department in the Indian team.

“I guess in the spin department Chahal needs to rise to the occasion in the 50 overs format to get those crucial wickets along with Kuldeep Yadav because Jadeja will be your containment bowler.

“I think the same department is always going to be a bit of gamble with all teams considering the pitches and sizes of the grounds in India.”

Published on: August 21, 2023 08:29:09 IST

