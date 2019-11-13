First Cricket
Suryakumar Yadav credits Harbhajan Singh for motivating him, says he adores playing 'fearless' cricket

India batsman Suryakumar Yadav has said that former spinner Harbhajan Singh has always backed him and added that that the veteran bowler keeps motivating and pushing him.

Asian News International, Nov 13, 2019 13:27:31 IST

London: India batsman Suryakumar Yadav has said that former spinner Harbhajan Singh has always backed him and added that that the veteran bowler keeps motivating and pushing him.

"When I left Mumbai Indians and went to Kolkata Knight Riders [in the 2014 auction], he was always behind me.' Why are you not playing for India? You are not doing justice to your talent. I think it's high time you become a little more consistent.'" ESPNCricinfo quoted Suryakumar Yadav as saying.

Suryakumar Yadav credits Harbhajan Singh for motivating him, says he adores playing fearless cricket

Suryakumar Yadav raises his bat after completing his fifty. Screengrab from BCCI.TV

"There was a lot of what you can call constructive criticism. I really enjoyed it. I could feel he wants me to go ahead and play for the country, which was the best thing. Knowing he tweeted, I was really happy. I called him and told him, 'Thank you so much Bhajju pa for tweeting for me. It means a lot that you tweeted'. He keeps motivating me, keeps pushing me, because he feels I'm not doing justice to my talent," he added.

Yadav scored 81 runs off 31 balls during Mumbai's clash against Chhattisgarh in Vijay Hazare trophy on 28 September.

Praising the performance, Singh took to Twitter and wrote: "Don't know why he doesn't get picked for India after scoring runs heavily in domestic cricket @surya_14kumar keep working hard.. your time will come."

Yadav further stated that he loves playing 'fearless cricket' and consistency of scoring runs will open the door to playing for India.

"Well, currently I'm just enjoying the brand of cricket I am playing. I have always loved playing fearless cricket, for any format. So, instead of thinking of 'justice' or 'injustice', I feel rather I should enjoy my cricket more, keep scoring runs, keep winning games," Yadav said when asked if he feels he is doing justice to his talent.

"That will help me more to push the door and play for India. My father always checks all the websites any time an India A team is announced. He calls me as soon as he sees it, and tells me 'your name is not there'. I tell him that's not a problem. The most important thing I feel is that you have to score so much that you force them to pick you," he added.

Updated Date: Nov 13, 2019 13:27:31 IST

