South Africa great Dale Steyn has called batter Suryakumar Yadav the “India’s version of AB de Villiers” and added that he will be one of the players to watch out for at the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Suryakumar has made the most T20I runs in 2022 so far, having scored 801 runs in 23 matches at an incredible strike rate of 184.56. He has also scored one century and six fifties in 2022.

“He is an all-round player and it (T20 World Cup) is in Australia, where the wickets are so good, they are batter friendly. You can also get away when a bowler tries to bowl full, you can place the ball left and you can use the pace of the ball really well, given some room,” Steyn said on Star Sports show Cricket Live.

“So, he is a wonderful 360 degree player, and reminds me of AB de Villiers. He could be India’s version of AB de Villiers and with the red hot form that he’s in right now, he’s a player to definitely watch out for this World Cup.”

Steyn also said that the pitches in Australia, which offer extra pace, should suit Suryakumar’s batting.

“He’s the kind of player that likes to use the pace of the ball. He likes to get in behind the square. In places like Perth, Melbourne, all of these grounds, there is a little bit of extra pace on it,” Steyn added.

“So, you can use the pace, you can hit on fine leg, behind and all along the carpet. And he’s also really good when standing still and getting off the back foot. He has played some amazing back foot cover drives and some beautiful cover drives off the front foot too.”

