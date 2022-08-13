Suryakumar Yadav buys new Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe for Rs 2.15 crore

Indian middle order batsman Suryakumar Yadav bought himself a new car in a new Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe on Saturday. The 31-year-old batter's love for cars and bikes are well known as he has often flaunted his collection on social media.

The price of his new Mercedes car is expected to be a whopping Rs. 2.15 crores. He often shares photos on social media with his luxury cars and bikes. At the same time, now KL Rahul has returned to the Indian team. In such a situation, it is believed that Suryakumar Yadav will now be seen batting in the middle order.

Another report also stated that Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is going to buy a Rolls Royce in the coming days. Rolls Royce is considered one of the most premium cars of the present times.

As far as Surya's spot in the Indian team is concerned, he has performed brilliantly as an opener in the recent past. He is an important batsman for the Indian team at present and is expected to slot in the middle-order during the Zimbabwe tour with KL Rahul returning to the team as captain for the series.

Surya plays for Mumbai Indians and was at IPL Mega Auction 2022 for Rs 8 core, after being bought for Rs 3.20 crore in 2018.

