Suryakumar Yadav Birthday: Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal and others wish India batter as he turns 32

Team India and Mumbai Indians star batter Suryakumar Yadav is celebrating his 32nd birthday on September 14. He is a right-handed high-order batsman born in Uttar Pradesh, India, on September 14, 1990. Suryakumar, also known as ‘SKY’, is currently No. 4-ranked batter on the ICC T20 international ranking.

Suryakumar, who is also known as ‘India’s Mr 360’, possesses a wide range of shots and has scored 340 runs in 13 T20Is and 811 runs in 28 ODIs since his international debut against England in 2021.

Interestingly, the first ball Suryakumar played in Team India’s jersey, he smashed it for a six and became the first Indian to do so in Twenty 20 International cricket.

As SKY celebrates his 32nd birthday on Wednesday, Virat Kohli and other members of the cricket fraternity took to social media to wish the explosive batter. Check the wishes here:

Happy birthday big brother @surya_14kumar 🎂 God bless you always ♥️ pic.twitter.com/F6zYtSwrG2 — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) September 14, 2022

Happy birthday brother @surya_14kumar , wishing you all the luck and success in life, keep achieving greater heights SKY! Have a blessed year ahead! Loads of love to you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CY9b8sDdMw — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 14, 2022

Suryakumar Yadav is currently at the peak of his career, representing India in two different formats as well as being a key part of Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. The Mumbai batter is a dynamic player who can rotate the strike and play powerful knocks. He is capable of opening the innings and can bat down the order as well. His flexibility is something that has been making him earn frequent call-ups for India in 20-over cricket.

He is also part of the India squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022, which is scheduled to be played in Australia from October 16.