Surrey's Will Jacks blazes six sixes in an over to slam 25-ball hundred against Lancashire

Will Jacks hit Stephen Parry for six sixes in an over on the way to his ton. He also passed the top score of 87 for the 10-over format achieved by Alex Hales last year.

Press Trust of India, Mar 22, 2019 19:21:43 IST

New Delhi: Surrey's Will Jacks blazed his way to a 25-ball century, including six sixes in an over, during a pre-season T10 clash with Lancashire in Dubai.

In all, he smashed eight boundaries and 11 sixes.

Will Jacks slammed eight boundaries and 11 sixes as he scored ton in 25 balls. Twitter @Wjacks9

After producing the brutal assault on Thursday, the batsman said that he was looking to play shots from the first ball.

"From the first ball I just tried to play my shots, after the first few overs my intention was to try and hit every ball for six, and I think after four sixes I thought, 'I could hit six sixes here'. I had never done it before and it was nice to do that and something I will cherish," the International Cricket Council quoted Jacks as saying.

Had the match been accorded official status, Jasks' effort would have been bettered Chris Gayle's world record for the fastest century in competitive cricket, achieved in the 2013 IPL, by five balls.

Jacks first reached his fifty off just 14 deliveries and then smashed six consecutive sixes to bring up his century.

Jacks' knock powered Surrey to 176 and a 95-run win over Lancashire. The 20-year-old Jacks made his debut for Surrey in first-class, List A and T20 last season, scoring 121 off 100 balls in a Royal London Cup match against Gloucestershire.

The match between Surrey and Lancashire was a pre-season fixture for both the teams, who are gearing up for the county season, which begins next month.

