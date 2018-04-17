First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 13 Apr 16, 2018
KOL Vs DEL
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Daredevils by 71 runs
IPL | Match 12 Apr 15, 2018
PUN Vs CHE
Kings XI Punjab beat Chennai Super Kings by 4 runs
NZW in IRE Jun 06, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
NZ in IRE Jun 08, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart wants IPL cut-off date after Tom Curran joins Kolkata Knight Riders

Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart wants a cut-off date for county players to join the Indian Premier League (IPL) after losing seamer Tom Curran to the Twenty20 tournament just days before the start of their championship campaign.

Reuters, April 17, 2018

London: Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart wants a cut-off date for county players to join the Indian Premier League (IPL) after losing seamer Tom Curran to the Twenty20 tournament just days before the start of their championship campaign.

File image of Alec Stewart. Reuters

File image of Alec Stewart. Reuters

Curran went unsold in February’s IPL auction but Kolkata Knight Riders recruited him for around $247,000 earlier this month to replace injured Australian paceman Mitchell Starc.

Yorkshire suffered a double blow with the similar late departures of David Willey and Liam Plunkett, leading county coaches to discuss the issue at Edgbaston last week.

"It's far from ideal losing Tom so late," former England captain Stewart was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

“I hope in time this will be looked at. The IPL is not going anywhere — I fully understand players wanting to be part of it because, one, it’s a good competition and, second, it helps your bank balance.

“The problem is when you get the phone calls I got for Tom, and Martyn Moxon (Yorkshire’s director of cricket) got for Willey and Plunkett, your planning goes out of the window.”

The readiness of county players ahead of the English season makes them prime IPL targets to replace injured players in the lucrative Twenty20 league and Stewart suggested that a fixed final recruitment date would help resolve the issue.

 "All I think needs to be looked at is a cut-off, ideally a month before the championship starts,” he said.

“If you get picked up in the auction, that’s fine — it’s at the end of February, so that’s six or seven weeks before the start of the season.

“Then everyone knows that, even if you don’t get picked up in the auction, there’s a three- or four-week window, but once that has gone, you can’t then go and play (in the IPL).”

Stewart also demanded a redistribution of the money the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) receives for allowing its players to take part in the IPL.

“We have discovered that the ECB have been receiving 10 percent of the overall contract a player gets from IPL for a number of years and this year it is 20 percent,” he said.

 “Should the ECB be keeping that? Or should that money come back to the county, who are the ones who miss out?

“I personally believe all that money should come back to the county if you are not an ECB-contracted player because of the money that has been invested.”

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2018

Tags : #Alec Stewart #County Championship #David WIlley #Indian Premier League #Kolkata Knight Riders #Liam Plunkett #Surrey #Tom Curran

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 3 3 0 0 6
2
Kolkata
 4 2 2 0 4
3
Punjab
 3 2 1 0 4
4
Chennai
 3 2 1 0 4
5
Rajasthan
 3 2 1 0 4
6
Bangalore
 3 1 2 0 2
7
Delhi
 4 1 3 0 2
8
Mumbai
 3 0 3 0 0


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all