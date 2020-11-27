Suresh Raina turns 34: Yuvraj Singh, Jonty Rhodes and others pour in with wishes on former India batsman's birthday

Former cricketer Suresh Raina celebrated his birthday on Friday with his wife Priyanka Chaudhary and daughter Gracia Raina in Maldives. The cricketer took to Instagram to share a few photos.

"Birthday morning started with a delicious & healthy breakfast in the most beautiful setting," Raina wrote.

Social media was all abuzz with cricketers, fans and followers wishing Suresh Raina on his birthday.

Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju shared a picture with Raina. "Birthday greetings to a great cricketer, a wonderful player and a good human being @ImRaina. I wish him all the best in his endeavor to train budding cricketers and for different sports across Jammu & Kashmir and other parts of the country!" Rijiju wrote.

Birthday greetings to a great cricketer, a wonderful player and a good human being @ImRaina 💐

I wish him all the best in his endeavor to train budding cricketers and for different sports across Jammu & Kashmir and other parts of the country! pic.twitter.com/j5p5HgGWEW — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 27, 2020

Yuvraj Singh wished success to Raina in all his endeavours. He also shared a picture of himself with Raina where both the players are seen in team India jersey.

Sureshi boy! It's your birthday! Here's wishing you great success in all your endeavors. Get back to smashing the ball out of the park! Have a wonderful day today and a great year ahead 👍🏻@ImRaina pic.twitter.com/ogv2YD0XYE — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 27, 2020

"Wishing you lots of laughter and solid next few years on the field on your birthday bro," wrote Irfan Pathan, wishing Raina on his birthday.

Wishing you lots of laughter and solid next few years on the field on your birthday bro @ImRaina #HappyBirthdaySureshRaina pic.twitter.com/XhjrU6vbYg — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 27, 2020

Mohammad Kaif too wished Raina, sharing a throwback picture where both the players were rejoicing in the field after victory.

Here’s wishing @ImRaina a very happy birthday, all the best for all your future endeavours pic.twitter.com/WxA2BoZRqf — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 27, 2020

Harbhajan Singh wrote, "Happy birthday @ImRaina may god bless you with all the happiness.. Enjoy ur day.. God bless you."

Happy birthday @ImRaina may god bless you with all the happiness.. Enjoy ur day.. God bless you — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 27, 2020

Gautam Gambhir shared wished for best health and happiness for Raina.

Happy birthday @ImRaina! Cheers to all our memorable moments, I wish you the best of health & happiness! Have a great year ahead. pic.twitter.com/bcbf5U5IJV — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 27, 2020

Former Indian cricketer Pragyan Ojha also wished for good health and prosperity of Raina.

Many happy returns of the @ImRaina! Wishing you good health and prosperity. #HappyBirthdayRaina pic.twitter.com/ofdBd8eNFO — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) November 27, 2020

Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes wished Raina, writing, "Happy birthday to 1 of my favorite cricket players @ImRaina I am sure you will continue to make as big an impact off the field, as you did on it #MrIPL."

Happy birthday to 1 of my favorite cricket players @ImRaina I am sure you will continue to make as big an impact off the field, as you did on it #MrIPL — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) November 27, 2020

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also wished the 2011 World Cup-winner calling him a top-notch fielder as well as Swashbuckling batsman.

2011 World Cup-winner 🏆

2013 Champions Trophy-winner 🏆

A top-notch fielder 👌

Swashbuckling batsman 💪 Wishing @ImRaina a very happy birthday. 🎂👏 Let's relive his stroke-filled fifty against England 🎥👇https://t.co/MlM0SUqEgt pic.twitter.com/2gIONzbpYr — BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2020

Suresh Raina had earlier pulled out of IPL 2020 after travelling to Dubai with the CSK squad.

Raina announced his international retirement alongside former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on 15 August this year.

Raina has played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is. He has scored 768 runs in Tests, 5,615 in ODIs and 1,605 runs in T20Is.

Raina made his Test debut in Sri Lanka as a replacement for team-mate Yuvraj Singh who was injured before the match.