Suresh Raina turns 34: Yuvraj Singh, Jonty Rhodes and others pour in with wishes on former India batsman's birthday

  • FP Trending
  • November 27th, 2020
  • 13:30:38 IST

Former cricketer Suresh Raina celebrated his birthday on Friday with his wife Priyanka Chaudhary and daughter Gracia Raina in Maldives. The cricketer took to Instagram to share a few photos.

"Birthday morning started with a delicious & healthy breakfast in the most beautiful setting," Raina wrote.

Social media was all abuzz with cricketers, fans and followers wishing Suresh Raina on his birthday.

Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju shared a picture with Raina. "Birthday greetings to a great cricketer, a wonderful player and a good human being @ImRaina. I wish him all the best in his endeavor to train budding cricketers and for different sports across Jammu & Kashmir and other parts of the country!" Rijiju wrote.

Yuvraj Singh wished success to Raina in all his endeavours. He also shared a picture of himself with Raina where both the players are seen in team India jersey.

"Wishing you lots of laughter and solid next few years on the field on your birthday bro," wrote Irfan Pathan, wishing Raina on his birthday.

Mohammad Kaif too wished Raina, sharing a throwback picture where both the players were rejoicing in the field after victory.

Harbhajan Singh wrote, "Happy birthday @ImRaina may god bless you with all the happiness.. Enjoy ur day.. God bless you."

Gautam Gambhir shared wished for best health and happiness for Raina.

Former Indian cricketer Pragyan Ojha also wished for good health and prosperity of Raina.

Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes wished Raina, writing, "Happy birthday to 1 of my favorite cricket players @ImRaina I am sure you will continue to make as big an impact off the field, as you did on it #MrIPL."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also wished the 2011 World Cup-winner calling him a top-notch fielder as well as Swashbuckling batsman.

Suresh Raina had earlier pulled out of IPL 2020 after travelling to Dubai with the CSK squad.

Raina announced his international retirement alongside former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on 15 August this year.

Raina has played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is. He has scored 768 runs in Tests, 5,615 in ODIs and 1,605 runs in T20Is.

Raina made his Test debut in Sri Lanka as a replacement for team-mate Yuvraj Singh who was injured before the match.

