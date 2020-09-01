Suresh Raina requests Punjab Police, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to investigate killings of his uncle's family members

Suresh Raina, former India cricketer and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman, spoke for the first time on Tuesday since departing from the team's bubble in the UAE. He tweeted about the crimes committed against his family members in Punjab. The 33-year-old cricketer had returned to India from UAE where he had gone to take part in IPL 2020 after news of his uncle being killed by a criminal gang.

Three days after the incident, Raina revealed that his cousin, who was injured on the same night and was battling for life, succumbed to injuries on Monday night. Raina took to Twitter to request Punjab police, and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for probe into the matter.

Raina wrote, "What happened to my family is Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua [aunt] & both my cousins had sever [sic] injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical & is on life support.

"Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes."

Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 1, 2020

There were question marks over Raina's sudden departure from the tournament, even more so after CSK boss N Srinivasan was quoted saying 'Raina will certainly realise what he was missing'. Later, Srinivasan, in an interview to Times of India, clarified that he was misquoted and the franchise is in full support of the cricketer.