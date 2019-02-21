Supreme Court to hear BCCI case today; here's what to expect
The Supreme Court is likely to hear longstanding BCCI case today. Here's all you need to know.
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA Vs SL Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 CHNW Vs KWTW Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs NEPW Thailand Women beat Nepal Women by 57 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 MALW Vs UAEW United Arab Emirates Women beat Malaysia Women by 86 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW Vs UAEW United Arab Emirates Women beat Kuwait Women by 86 runs
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 6 wickets
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 88 runs
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs SCO Scotland beat Oman by 7 wickets
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE Vs NED Ireland beat Netherlands by 1 wicket
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Feb 21st, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 22nd, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Feb 23rd, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW vs NZW - Feb 22nd, 2019, 07:50 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 NEPW vs UAEW - Feb 22nd, 2019, 08:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW vs HKW - Feb 22nd, 2019, 08:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Shiv Sena both insurance and risk for BJP; its actions prove party is a partner that can't be trusted as an ally
-
Narendra Modi was busy shooting for film while India mourned Pulwama attack deaths, says Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
-
Oscars 2019: Roma, Cold War and the significance of black-and-white cinematography in contemporary films
-
Unemployment crisis in India: Why BJP's 2014 election manifesto promising jobs has remained only a political document
-
Saudi crown prince in India: Neither Khashoggi murder nor tepid Pulwama reaction blunted Modi's welcome
-
Champions League: Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid's resilience proves to be a handful for Juventus in first leg
-
India’s reliance on coal makes its precarious financial underpinnings both curious and troubling
-
Full text of India-Saudi Arabia joint statement: Modi and MbS ink five MoUs, condemn Pulwama attack in 'strongest terms'
-
Inhabiting Urdu with Jaun Elia and Khwaab Tanha
-
कांग्रेस का सरकार पर तीखा हमला- जब देश रो रहा था, तब पीएम मोदी फोटोशूट करा रहे थे
-
दो दिवसीय दौरे पर दक्षिण कोरिया पहुंचे PM, लोगों ने लगाए मोदी-मोदी के नारे
-
गठबंधन के लिए कांग्रेस को मना-मना कर थक गए लेकिन वे समझने को तैयार नहीं- केजरीवाल
-
कन्हैया कुमार बेगूसराय संसदीय सीट से महागठबंधन के उम्मीदवार बन पाएंगे?
-
महाराष्ट्र, तमिलनाडु के बाद अब यूपी की बारी, ओमप्रकाश राजभर से मिले BJP अध्यक्ष अमित शाह
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|5798
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5590
|124
|3
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
The two-judge Supreme Court bench of Justices SA Bobde and AM Sapre will meet on Thursday to take up the longstanding Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) case. The apex court had, on 17 January, deferred the hearing after the amicus curiae, Gopal Subramanium, stepped down. Senior advocate PS Narasimha has since been appointed his replacement.
File image of the Supreme Court. AP
Among the host of issues likely to be brought up on Thursday, the most important one is the status report submitted by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) in October 2018. The report recommended stripping the non-compliant member associations of their voting rights. Certain reforms were progressively amended since 18 July, 2016 — when the Supreme Court first approved the Lodha Committee recommendations — but so far, no state association has implemented the reforms in toto.
The most contentious reforms that the state associations have objected to are the proposed cooling-off period and the disqualification criteria.
The CoA's status report has recommended that BCCI conduct elections within 90 days from court's ruling, besides requesting the SC to approve a timeline for elections. BCCI has not conducted polls as that requires the member associations and the body itself to fully comply with the new Constitution, which would mean unconditional acceptance to all proposed reforms.
Over the years, the SC-appointed CoA trimmed itself from four members to two, and the existing members — Diana Edulji and Vinod Rai — have sparred on almost all important issues of late.
According to reports, keeping in mind the differences within the CoA, the court may consider adding two new members which would allow it to reach a consensus.
Updated Date:
Feb 21, 2019 14:24:09 IST
Also See
CoA meets Amicus Curiae over pending issues, including Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul controversy, before next SC hearing
Pulwama terror attack: No constitutional way to ban Pakistan from playing in World Cup, says BCCI official
Vikram Rathour set to become India A, U-19 batting coach amid controversy related to conflict of interest, says report