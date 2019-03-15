Supreme Court revokes life ban on S Sreesanth in IPL spot-fixing scandal, asks BCCI to reconsider punishment
The Supreme Court has revoked life ban on cricketer S Sreesanth and has ordered the BCCI to reconsider his punishment for his alleged involvement in the spot-fixing controversy during the 2013 Indian Premier League.
The Supreme Court on Friday revoked life ban on cricketer S Sreesanth and ordered the BCCI to reconsider his punishment for his alleged involvement in the spot-fixing controversy during the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL). Fast bowler Sreesanth will also get the opportunity to be heard by BCCI's disciplinary committee on the quantum of punishment.
File photo of S Sreesanth. PTI
Sreesanth was banned from all forms of cricket by the BCCI. The apex court bench of justices Ashok Bhushan and KM Joseph, however, made it clear that its order shall have no effect on criminal proceedings pending against him.
The Court has directed the disciplinary committee of BCCI to take a decision on the quantum of punishment within three month period starting 15 March. Significantly, the court has not disturbed the findings of guilt made by the disciplinary committee against the 35-year old.
The pacer had earlier contested the life ban imposed on him, terming it "completely unfair" and he also claimed Delhi Police tortured and threatened him to implicate his family in the case him.
Sreesanth, along with then Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan, were banned by the cricket board over spot-fixing, and Royals were debarred for two years from the IPL.
Including Sreesanth, 36 people were accused in the spot-fixing case, and were later discharged by a Patiala House court in July, 2015. The Delhi Police had subsequently challenged the decision in Delhi High Court.
Updated Date:
Mar 15, 2019 12:07:24 IST
