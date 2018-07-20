The Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud has reserved the order in the BCCI-Lodha affair following the last hearing on 5 July. After two years and nine status reports of the court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is just a few steps away from running the game the way they wanted to.

BCCI's repeated pleas about the 'practical difficulties' in adopting the Lodha panel’s suggestions have been taken into consideration by the three-member bench. The bench agrees that it wouldn’t be in the best interest of Indian cricket to enforce guidelines such as a three-year cooling-off period in between administrative terms and restricting every state to one vote each, which undermines the stature of Indian cricket's traditional fortress.

Calling for continuity and smooth functioning of the board, CJI Misra said prima facie the court does not accept the three-year cooling-off period recommended by the Lodha panel. Even Justice DY Chandrachud was in favour of BCCI lawyer’s objections that there should not be any cooling-off period for those who want to contest the election for a different post in the board hierarchy.

Further, the bench agreed that there were several ‘age-old’ associations which deserved to continue despite the Lodha reforms suggesting otherwise, reacting to the arguments against the ‘One State One Vote’ recommendation.

Former CJI Lodha has made it clear that the observations of the current bench which could see a change in approach from the SC with regards to handling the BCCI matter is disappointing.

“The very objective of better governance would be defeated if the reforms, especially related to cooling-off and ‘One State One Vote’ are diluted. These two recommendations are an integral part of the reforms. In fact, they play a huge part in the process to remove the monopoly of some officials to stay in their posts. It is bound to impact transparency. Without the cooling-off period, some officials would establish their monopoly on cricket administration,” Lodha was quoted by saying CricketNext.

The three-member bench stated that observing the cooling-off wasn’t needed if a person was contesting elections for a different post, not that the same official could keep functioning in the same post year after year. The court did not feel the need to have old warhorses when new dynamic members can handle the reins of the BCCI.

“The bench has time and again shown that the interest of Indian cricket is paramount. Certain sections have tried to make this an adversarial situation, but that is not the reality. Cricket shouldn’t suffer under any circumstance," said a BCCI official.

The uncertainty around the BCCI vs Lodha matter will finally end when the three-member bench passes its final order.