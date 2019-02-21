The Supreme Court of India on Thursday appointed retired Justice DK Jain as the ombudsman for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Justice Jain, a former Supreme Court judge, is expected to take his charge "as soon as possible", according to ANI. The move is a step forward towards clearing the many issues that the BCCI finds itself involved in, including the final decision on the Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul controversy.

Supreme Court appoints former SC judge Justice (Retired) D K Jain as an ombudsman of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), after it was apprised that all the parties have accepted his name. SC says "Justice (r) will take his charge as soon as possible." pic.twitter.com/3YF91P0z8t — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2019

A two-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice S A Bobde, and also comprising Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre said that Jain has been appointed to the position as his name by accepted by "all the parties".

"Justice (R) D K Jain of this court, be appointed as ombudsman for BCCI, as his name was accepted by all the parties,' the bench said.

Justice Jain's appointment came shortly after the apex court commenced the hearing on BCCI's issues on Thursday.

The SC additionally warned Committee of Administrators (CoA) members Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji not to make their differences public, according to Cricbuzz.

The Supreme Court had earlier deferred the BCCI hearing on 17 January after Gopal Subramanium had stepped down as the Amicus Curiae for five cases, including that of the BCCI. Senior advocate PS Narasimha was subsequently appointed as his replacement.

Among the BCCI issues that the SC addressed in the Thursday hearing is that of the implementation of the Lodha committee reforms. In a status report submitted by the CoA in October, neither the BCCI nor any of the state units are fully Lodha compliant, with the two-member committee calling for such state associations to get stripped of their voting rights as a punishment.

With inputs from ANI