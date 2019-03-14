First Cricket
Supreme Court appoints advocate PS Narasimha as mediator to resolve BCCI's administrative disputes

The bench also asked Narasimha to look into the dispute relating to release of funds by the court appointed committee of administrators to various cricket associations.

Press Trust of India, Mar 14, 2019 19:09:36 IST

The Supreme Court Thursday appointed senior advocate PS Narasimha, who is assisting the apex court as an amicus curiae in the BCCI matter, as mediator for resolving various disputes related to cricket administration in the country.

A bench of Justices SA Bobde and A M Spare was informed by Narasimha that former apex court judge Justice (retd) DK Jain has assumed charge as the ombudsman of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Representational image of BCCI. AFP

"The game must go on," the bench said, asking Narasimha to act as mediator in the cricket administration disputes.

Besides, it restrained all other courts in India from entertaining for proceeding with any matter pertaining to BCCI and state cricket associations.

Updated Date: Mar 14, 2019 19:11:26 IST

Tags : BCCI, Cricket, DK Jain, PS Narasimha, SA Bobde, SportsTracker, Supreme Court

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6054 112
5 Australia 4951 103
6 Pakistan 4872 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 England 2737 119
5 South Africa 2960 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

