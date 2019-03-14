Supreme Court appoints advocate PS Narasimha as mediator to resolve BCCI's administrative disputes
The bench also asked Narasimha to look into the dispute relating to release of funds by the court appointed committee of administrators to various cricket associations.
The Supreme Court Thursday appointed senior advocate PS Narasimha, who is assisting the apex court as an amicus curiae in the BCCI matter, as mediator for resolving various disputes related to cricket administration in the country.
A bench of Justices SA Bobde and A M Spare was informed by Narasimha that former apex court judge Justice (retd) DK Jain has assumed charge as the ombudsman of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
Representational image of BCCI. AFP
"The game must go on," the bench said, asking Narasimha to act as mediator in the cricket administration disputes.
The bench also asked Narasimha to look into the dispute relating to release of funds by the court appointed committee of administrators to various cricket associations.
Besides, it restrained all other courts in India from entertaining for proceeding with any matter pertaining to BCCI and state cricket associations.
Updated Date:
Mar 14, 2019 19:11:26 IST
