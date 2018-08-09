The Supreme Court on Thursday approved the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) draft constitution while doing away with the ‘One-State-One-Vote’ policy recommended by the Justice Lodha-led Panel.

Further, the Supreme Court’s three-judge bench has asked state associations to adopt the modified constitution within 30 days of the order. The failure in doing so will invite action, the court has warned.

The court accepted BCCI's draft constitution with certain changes in the cooling-off period. As per the amendments, the cooling-off period will be effective after two consecutive terms.

Additionally, the apex court has granted full membership to Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), Vidarbha, Saurashtra, Vadodara and Railways.

In an earlier observation, the Supreme Court bench had stated that the 'One-State-One-Vote' and 'cooling-off period' clauses from the Lodha Committee-proposed reforms could be reconsidered.

The bench had observed that there were associations more than a century old that had been actively contributing to the development of the sport in India. It added that a person holding a post in the BCCI or in an association need not go through the 'cooling-off period' if applying for a different post in the organisation.

The bench had also heard submissions regarding concerns over the 70-year age cap, increasing the number of national selectors as well as modifying the eligibility criteria of a selector.

In a landmark decision on 18 July, 2016, the Supreme Court passed most of the reforms proposed by the Justice Rajendra Mal Lodha-led Committee in an effort to clean up cricket administration in India that had been maligned by the spot-fixing scandal in the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL).

The apex court then set up the Committee of Administrators (CoA) — then comprising of four members — to ensure the implementation of the reforms. Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke were removed as BCCI president and secretary on 2 January, 2017 for non-compliance.

The CoA, has since witnessed the exit of two of its members, Ramachandra Guha and Vikram Limaye, and are left with Vinod Rai, who heads the committee, and former India cricketer Diana Edulji.