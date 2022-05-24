Live Score, Supernovas vs Velocity Women's T20 Challenge 2022 2nd Match - Live Commentary: Supernovas aim for second win

Supernovas vs Velocity Live Update: Hello and welcome to our LIVE blog of the Women's T20 Challenge match between Supernovas and Velocity in Pune. Harmanpreet Kaur's Supernovas are playing a match less than 24 hours since beating Trailblazers on Monday. Stay tuned for more updates.

Preview: Less than 24 hours since their victory over Trailblazers in the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 opener, Supernovas take on Velocity in match two of the three-team tournament in Pune on Tuesday.

Pooja Vastrakar led the Supernovas bowling attack by example as Harmanpreet Kaur and Co beat Trailblazers by 49 runs to gwt off to a winning start in the tournament. Deandra Dottin (32), Harleen Deal (35) and Harmanpreet (37) led the Supernovas to 163 after they opted to bat.

In Trailblazer's response, Vastrakar ran riot with figures of 4/12 from four overs, to restrict Trailblazers to 114/9 in 20 overs.

Supernovas would look to carry on that bowling effort while hoping for an all-round contribution from the batters.

Velocity are led by Deepti Sharma, and boast of the likes of Shafali Verma, Kate Cross, Laura Wolvaardt among others.

Squads

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Taniya Bhatia, *Alana King, Ayush Soni, Chandu V, *Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, Muskan Malik, Pooja Vastrakar, Priya Punia, Rashi Kanojia, *Sophie Ecclestone, *Sune Luus, Mansi Joshi.

Velocity: Deepti Sharma (captain), Sneh Rana, Shafali Verma, *Ayabonga Khaka, K.P. Navgire, *Kathryn Cross, Keerthi James, *Laura Wolvaardt, Maya Sonawane, *Natthakan Chantham, Radha Yadav, Aarti Kedar, Shivali Shinde, Simran Bahadur, Yastika Bhatia, Pranavi Chandra.

*denotes overseas player.

