Hello and welcome to the coverage of the final of Women's T20 Challenge 2019. Supernovas take on Velocity in the final of Women's T20 Challenge 2019 in Jaipur, today. The final will also see two of the biggest names in Indian cricket - Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur - take on each other once again. Supernovas defeated Velocity by 12 runs in their previous encounter in the tournament.

Velocity needed just 117 runs to progress to the final, and they did so despite their 12-run loss to Supernovas in their last match, which was also the final game in the league stage. Click here to relive that match.

The #WIPL has been fiercely contested and the Supernovas and Velocity will battle it out in tonight's final🔥 Captains @ImHarmanpreet and @M_Raj03 want your support, so stay tuned and follow the Live Action from 7:30 PM IST pic.twitter.com/ts0zezOcwe

In the last match between these two sides, Supernovas' Jemimah Rodrigues top-scored with 77 whereas Poonam Yadav produced a fine economical spell for Velocity. Here are the major talking points from that game.

Former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes seemed very impressed with Jemimah Rodrigues' performance. Click here to read what he said.

The Trailblazers' only win in the tournament came during the first match on 6 May. Ahead of the final, let's take a look back at the opening WIPL game between Trailblazers and Supernovas

As we enter the finals of both the Women’s and Men’s @IPL it’s a great time to wish all participants the very best and I’m sure we will see two entertaining events. May the best teams win. 🤙🏼

One of the best things about this tournament so far is that the overseas players haven't been dominating it. We have seen performance from all levels of Indian talent, right from Mandhana to 15 year old Shafali. Hoping for more of that today.

The wait for the final is over! Hayley Mathews and Shafali Verma walk out to the middle to begin Velocity's innings. Lea Tahuhu to open the bowling for Supernovas

WICKET! Edged and caught! Mathews gives a very thin edge to wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia as Tahuhu completes a soft dismissal. Just the start Supernovas would have wanted. Hayley Matthews c Bhatia b Tahuhu 0

A dream start by Tahuhu, who delivers a wicket maiden for Supernovas. Sees off Mathews after a soft dismissal to give an early blow to Velocity.

WICKET! Wyatt is stumped by Taniya, who does a good job once again. Anuja Patil gets her first wicket as Velocity continue to struggle. Wyatt st Bhatia b Anuja Patil 0

Another wicket in the over as Wyatt is dismissed. Wicketkeeper Taniya does an easy work stumping the batter as Anuja gets her first wicket.

FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Shafali, turning out to be a good over for Velocity.

WICKET! Anuja Patil just manages to complete the catch as Tahuhu strikes once again to remove Shafali. Nothing going in Velocity's way at the moment. Shafali Verma c Anuja Patil b Tahuhu 11

Tahuhu is proving a point here. She's bowled all of one over in the last two games, but on a pitch that has some grass on it, she's making the batters hop. Equally impressive is to see Shafali Verma's response. Short lived, but spirited.

11 runs off the over thanks to consecutive boundaries from Shafali only for Tahuhu to dismiss her the in the very next ball.

Two fours from the last two balls by Mithali has still given hope for Velocity. Those are the only runs coming in the over, with Veda yet to open her account.

Veda is finally off the mark as she hits a four. A productive over for Velocity with eight runs coming off it.

FOUR! Veda drives one through the cover area to finish the sixth over in style.

Five runs coming off Radha's over as Veda finishes the over with a four. Velocity are slowly gaining momentum now.

WICKET! A delivery which has spun through the leg-side and Taniya stumps Veda. Devine spins it through the leg side as Veda misses to flick it. V Krishnamurthy st Bhatia b Devine 8

It's all falling apart for Velocity. Some brilliant work behind the stumps from Bhatia who has gone unnoticed in this series so far. But what an opportunity it was for Veda, and now is for the likes of Sushma and Shikha.

Sophie Devine is introduced into the attack. Delivers early for Supernovas as Veda is seen off thanks to Taniya's stumping. Another blow for Velocity when they were slowly getting back.

WIPL 2019, Supernovas vs Velocity Today’s Final Match Preview: Supernovas will take on Velocity in the final of the Women's T20 Challenge 2019 at Jaipur on Saturday.

All three teams including the Trailblazers won one game each but Supernovas and Velocity qualified for the final with a higher run rate than the Smriti Mandhana-led side.

Supernovas qualified for the final with a win over Velocity in the previous match of the tournament as Velocity, who had registered a victory against Trailblazers, adopted the rule of cautiousness in the chase.

Instead of chasing the target of 143, Mithali Raj and Co decided to get past the mark of 117, which they needed to have a better run rate than Trailblazers.

However, on Saturday, revenge will be on their minds as both teams face for the second time in space of three days.

Supernovas' Jemimah Rodrigues was declared the player of the match in the previous tie for her sublime unbeaten 77. Velocity will look to keep the teenager quiet this time but Supernovas still pack a lot of punch with the presence of Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophie Devine and Chamari Athapaththu.

Meanwhile, Poonam Yadav, Natalie Sciver and Radha Yadav form the foundation of their bowling attack.

Danielle Wyatt, Mithali Raj are once again expected to shoulder the batting responsibilities of Velocity while Shikha Pandey and Amelia Kerr will look to restrict their opponents to a modest total this time around.

Supernovas and Velocity full squads

Supernovas 2019 Team Players List: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Anuja Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Jemimah Rodrigues, Lea Tahuhu (New Zealand), Mansi Joshi, Natalie Sciver (England), Poonam Yadav, Priya Punia, Radha P Yadav, Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Taniya Bhatia (WK).

Velocity 2019 Team Players List: Mithali Raj (Captain), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Danielle Wyatt (England), Devika Vaidya, Ekta Bisht, Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh), Komal Zhanzad, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sushma Verma (WK), Sushree Dibyadarshini, Veda Krishnamurthy

