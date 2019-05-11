In the last match between these two sides, Supernovas' Jemimah Rodrigues top-scored with 77 whereas Poonam Yadav produced a fine economical spell for Velocity. Here are the major talking points from that game.
Velocity needed just 117 runs to progress to the final, and they did so despite their 12-run loss to Supernovas in their last match, which was also the final game in the league stage. Click here to relive that match.
Today’s WIPL match live blog between Supernovas and Velocity
Hello and welcome to the coverage of the final of Women's T20 Challenge 2019. Supernovas take on Velocity in the final of Women's T20 Challenge 2019 in Jaipur, today. The final will also see two of the biggest names in Indian cricket - Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur - take on each other once again. Supernovas defeated Velocity by 12 runs in their previous encounter in the tournament.
LIVE Score, WIPL 2019 Final, Supernovas vs Velocity: Supernovas win the toss and opt to bowl against Velocity.
WIPL 2019, Supernovas vs Velocity Today’s Final Match Preview: Supernovas will take on Velocity in the final of the Women's T20 Challenge 2019 at Jaipur on Saturday.
All three teams including the Trailblazers won one game each but Supernovas and Velocity qualified for the final with a higher run rate than the Smriti Mandhana-led side.
Supernovas qualified for the final with a win over Velocity in the previous match of the tournament as Velocity, who had registered a victory against Trailblazers, adopted the rule of cautiousness in the chase.
Instead of chasing the target of 143, Mithali Raj and Co decided to get past the mark of 117, which they needed to have a better run rate than Trailblazers.
However, on Saturday, revenge will be on their minds as both teams face for the second time in space of three days.
Supernovas' Jemimah Rodrigues was declared the player of the match in the previous tie for her sublime unbeaten 77. Velocity will look to keep the teenager quiet this time but Supernovas still pack a lot of punch with the presence of Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophie Devine and Chamari Athapaththu.
Meanwhile, Poonam Yadav, Natalie Sciver and Radha Yadav form the foundation of their bowling attack.
Danielle Wyatt, Mithali Raj are once again expected to shoulder the batting responsibilities of Velocity while Shikha Pandey and Amelia Kerr will look to restrict their opponents to a modest total this time around.
Supernovas and Velocity full squads
Supernovas 2019 Team Players List: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Anuja Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Jemimah Rodrigues, Lea Tahuhu (New Zealand), Mansi Joshi, Natalie Sciver (England), Poonam Yadav, Priya Punia, Radha P Yadav, Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Taniya Bhatia (WK).
Velocity 2019 Team Players List: Mithali Raj (Captain), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Danielle Wyatt (England), Devika Vaidya, Ekta Bisht, Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh), Komal Zhanzad, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sushma Verma (WK), Sushree Dibyadarshini, Veda Krishnamurthy
Supernovas playing 11 today
Harmanpreet Kaur(Captain), Priya Punia, Chamari Athapaththu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Natalie Sciver, Taniya Bhatia(wicketkeeper), Sophie Devine, Anuja Patil, Poonam Yadav, Lea Tahuhu, Radha Yadav
Velocity playing 11 today:
Mithali Raj(Captain), Shafali Verma, Hayley Matthews, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sushma Verma(wicketkeeper), Shikha Pandey, Jahanara Alam,Danielle Wyatt, Amelia Kerr, Ekta Bisht, Devika Vaidya.
Supernovas vs Velocity toss result today:
Supernovas win the toss and opt to bowl against Velocity.
The Trailblazers' only win in the tournament came during the first match on 6 May. Ahead of the final, let's take a look back at the opening WIPL game between Trailblazers and Supernovas
Former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes seemed very impressed with Jemimah Rodrigues' performance. Click here to read what he said.
May 11, 2019
