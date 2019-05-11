Auto Refresh
SUP vs VEL LIVE Score, Women’s IPL T20 Challenge Final 2019 Match at Jaipur: Kerr falls for 36
Date: Saturday, 11 May, 2019 20:52 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Women,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
HIGHLIGHTS
Bit of a fight back from Kerr and Sushma. Let's not forget, Kerr has an ODI double hundred against her name. And this is the chance Sushma needs to stake a claim to the Indian team. They need to time their attack well, probably start looking for boundaries around the 18th over.
Score after 16 overs, Velocity 92/5 (Amelia 29, Sushma Verma 20)
Sushma Verma finishes the 16th over with a four as she plays a sweep shot through the square leg. The partnership between Sushma and Amelia has gone past 50.
Score after 15 overs, Velocity 84/5 (Amelia 28, Sushma Verma 13)
Amelia begins the over with a boundary. Four singles coming from it apart from the four. Going at a run-rate of a little bit above five, 150 seems a huge ask from here.
Score after 14 overs, Velocity 76/5 (Amelia 22, Sushma Verma 11)
The Supernovas have now started conceding extras. Another two wides coming off Sciver's over. A total of seven runs from it.
Score after 13 overs, Velocity 69/5 (Amelia 20, Sushma Verma 8)
Sushma starts the over with a four while Devine concedes two wides. Seven runs coming off that over.
Score after 12 overs, Velocity 63/5 (Amelia 20, Sushma Verma 4)
Amelia Kerr slams a boundary as 10 runs come from Poonam's over. Will the duo guide Velocity to a total nearing 120 or 130 from here?
FOUR! A fullish delivery from Ponam and Kerr times it well as she drives it through to beat the fielder at cover.
Score after 11 overs, Velocity 53/5 (Amelia 10, Sushma Verma 4)
Devine tries to put pressure on Velocity. Kerr and Sushma run in singles this over. Just three runs from this over as Devine continues to impress.
Pace has done all the damage in this game, whereas spin was effective in the last three. It raises the question : in a situation where you want to showcase how much the power hitting game has evolved, would it have been better to have batting friendly pitches for this series?
Score after 9 overs, Velocity 43/5 (Amelia 3, Sushma Verma 2)
Six runs coming off Tahuhu's over. Priya Punia displays some excellent fielding at fine leg as she saves two runs.
Score after 8 overs, Velocity 37/5 (Amelia 0, Sushma Verma 0)
Wicket maiden for Natalie Sciver as she gets the crucial wicket of Mithali. Supernovas on top at the moment.
Score after 7 overs, Velocity 37/4 (Mithali 12, S Verma 0)
Sophie Devine is introduced into the attack. Delivers early for Supernovas as Veda is sent back thanks to Taniya's stumping. Another blow for Velocity when they were slowly getting back.
It's all falling apart for Velocity. Some brilliant work behind the stumps from Bhatia who has gone unnoticed in this series so far. But what an opportunity it was for Veda, and now is for the likes of Sushma and Shikha.
Score after 6 overs, Velocity 35/3 (Mithali 11, Veda 8)
Five runs coming off Radha's over as Veda finishes the over with a four. Velocity are slowly gaining momentum now.
FOUR! Veda drives one through the cover area to finish the sixth over in style.
Score after 5 overs, Velocity 30/3 (Mithali 10, Veda 4)
Veda is finally off the mark as she hits a four. A productive over for Velocity with eight runs coming off it.
Score after 4 overs, Velocity 22/3 (Mithali 10, Veda 0)
Two fours from the last two balls by Mithali has still given hope for Velocity. Those are the only runs coming in the over, with Veda yet to open her account.
Score after 3 overs, Velocity 14/3 (Mithali 2, Shafali 11)
11 runs off the over thanks to consecutive boundaries from Shafali only for Tahuhu to dismiss her the in the very next ball.
Tahuhu is proving a point here. She's bowled all of one over in the last two games, but on a pitch that has some grass on it, she's making the batters hop. Equally impressive is to see Shafali Verma's response. Short lived, but spirited.
WICKET! Anuja Patil just manages to complete the catch as Tahuhu strikes once again to remove Shafali. Nothing going in Velocity's way at the moment. Shafali Verma c Anuja Patil b Tahuhu 11
FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Shafali, turning out to be a good over for Velocity.
Score after 2 overs, Velocity 3/2 (Mithali 1, Shafali 2)
Another wicket in the over as Wyatt is dismissed. Wicketkeeper Taniya does an easy work stumping the batter as Anuja gets her first wicket.
Score after 1 over, Velocity 0/1 (Wyat 0, Shafali 0)
A dream start by Tahuhu, who delivers a wicket maiden for Supernovas. Sees off Mathews after a soft dismissal to give an early blow to Velocity.
The wait for the final is over! Hayley Mathews and Shafali Verma walk out to the middle to begin Velocity's innings. Lea Tahuhu to open the bowling for Supernovas
One of the best things about this tournament so far is that the overseas players haven't been dominating it. We have seen performance from all levels of Indian talent, right from Mandhana to 15 year old Shafali. Hoping for more of that today.
Baz has a message for both the teams!
The Trailblazers' only win in the tournament came during the first match on 6 May. Ahead of the final, let's take a look back at the opening WIPL game between Trailblazers and Supernovas
Former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes seemed very impressed with Jemimah Rodrigues' performance. Click here to read what he said.
In the last match between these two sides, Supernovas' Jemimah Rodrigues top-scored with 77 whereas Poonam Yadav produced a fine economical spell for Velocity. Here are the major talking points from that game.
Brace yourselves for a fierce battle!
Velocity needed just 117 runs to progress to the final, and they did so despite their 12-run loss to Supernovas in their last match, which was also the final game in the league stage. Click here to relive that match.
Today’s WIPL match live blog between Supernovas and Velocity
Hello and welcome to the coverage of the final of Women's T20 Challenge 2019. Supernovas take on Velocity in the final of Women's T20 Challenge 2019 in Jaipur, today. The final will also see two of the biggest names in Indian cricket - Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur - take on each other once again. Supernovas defeated Velocity by 12 runs in their previous encounter in the tournament.
LIVE Score, WIPL 2019 Final, Supernovas vs Velocity:
WIPL 2019, Supernovas vs Velocity Today’s Final Match Preview: Supernovas will take on Velocity in the final of the Women's T20 Challenge 2019 at Jaipur on Saturday.
All three teams including the Trailblazers won one game each but Supernovas and Velocity qualified for the final with a higher run rate than the Smriti Mandhana-led side.
Supernovas qualified for the final with a win over Velocity in the previous match of the tournament as Velocity, who had registered a victory against Trailblazers, adopted the rule of cautiousness in the chase.
Instead of chasing the target of 143, Mithali Raj and Co decided to get past the mark of 117, which they needed to have a better run rate than Trailblazers.
However, on Saturday, revenge will be on their minds as both teams face for the second time in space of three days.
Supernovas' Jemimah Rodrigues was declared the player of the match in the previous tie for her sublime unbeaten 77. Velocity will look to keep the teenager quiet this time but Supernovas still pack a lot of punch with the presence of Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophie Devine and Chamari Athapaththu.
Meanwhile, Poonam Yadav, Natalie Sciver and Radha Yadav form the foundation of their bowling attack.
Danielle Wyatt, Mithali Raj are once again expected to shoulder the batting responsibilities of Velocity while Shikha Pandey and Amelia Kerr will look to restrict their opponents to a modest total this time around.
Supernovas and Velocity full squads
Supernovas 2019 Team Players List: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Anuja Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Jemimah Rodrigues, Lea Tahuhu (New Zealand), Mansi Joshi, Natalie Sciver (England), Poonam Yadav, Priya Punia, Radha P Yadav, Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Taniya Bhatia (WK).
Velocity 2019 Team Players List: Mithali Raj (Captain), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Danielle Wyatt (England), Devika Vaidya, Ekta Bisht, Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh), Komal Zhanzad, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sushma Verma (WK), Sushree Dibyadarshini, Veda Krishnamurthy
Updated Date:
May 11, 2019
