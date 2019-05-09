Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the Women's T20 Challenge 2019 match between Supernovas and Velocity. All Velocity needs is a win to confirm the a spot in summit clash whereas if Supernovas win all three teams will finish with two points each.

Velocity had a tough time in their run-chase of 113 against Trailblazers on Wednesday after having lost five wickets in a span of seven balls towards the end of the match. From being 63-2 at one stage to struggling their way to 113-7, click here to read how that match unfolded.

Meanwhile, Trailblazers' Deepti Sharma admitted that they were 15-20 runs short after having finished their innings at 112-6 against Velocity on Wednesday. Read more here to find out what she said.

Velocity's Shafali Verma created an early impact in the tournament, scoring 34 runs off 31 balls against Trailblazers. Read more on the 15-year-old cricketer here .

After her performance yesterday, there is a lot of focus on Shafali Verma, so let's see how she responds to the attention. But keep an eye on Hayley Matthews from Velocity too. And Devine from Supernovas hasn't made an impression yet, although she isn't looking at full fitness. But the undercurrent, after everything that happened last November, is Harmanpreet vs Mithali.

Supernovas vs Velocity toss result today Velocity have won the toss yet again and Mithai Raj has decided to bowl

Mithali Raj wins the toss and elects to bowl first against the Supernovas. #WIPL pic.twitter.com/KMSQ6Ymj8c

Priya Punia and Chamari Athapaththu walk into the middle to begin Supernovas' innings against Velocity. Shikha Pandey to open the attack for Velocity.

Shikha begins with a dot ball. Priya Punia gets off the mark with a lofted half-volley shot through mid-off. Just two runs conceded as Pandey does well to begin the match.

FOUR! Athapaththu gets off the mark with a shot whixch is sliced away through backward point.

Two fours from Chamari Athapaththu as Supernovas get into attack mode against Velocity. Nine runs conceded off Jahanara Alam's first over.

Athapaththu panics in the hurry for a run, but rushes back safely to the crease when non-striker Priya signals her not to run. A lifeline for Supernovas.

FOUR! An inside edge as Priya drives it through the leg-side for a boundary as the ball races past short fine leg.

Nine runs coming off the fourth over, including a four from Priya. Two wides conceded by Alam, and that does not give a good sign for the Velocity bowlers.

Some swing early on for the Velocity bowlers, but the runs have trickled past it. Priya Punia has shown intent, which is important for her because she's not a naturally attacking player. With the batting firepower in the middle, these two can't take their time.

WICKET! Priya Punia is dismissed as Veda Krishmnamurthy completes an easy catch at mid-off. Shikha Pandey bowls one on off as she gives the breakthrough for Velocity. P Punia c Krishnamurthy b Pandey 16

Shikha continues to struggle with the bowling length, but gets the crucial wicket of Priya Punia. Eight runs coming off that over which includes a wide ball.

FOUR! Jemimah finishes the sixth over with two back-to-back boundaries as Supernovas continue to cause damage.

Two back-to-back fours from Jemimah means that Supernovas continue to cause damage. Athapaththu is dropped by Mithali early in the over, and that would have been costly for Velocity.

Pretty good Powerplay for Supernovas, they have a base now. And in the last over, with those two drives from Jemimah Rodrigues, she might have booked a place in an overseas league. She and Poonam Yadav, who we will see later, are prime candidates.

Women's T20 Challenge 2019, Supernovas vs Velocity Today's Match Preview: Just two runs coming off Ekta Bisht's over. This is just what Velocity needed after conceding 25 runs in the three overs before.

Having struggled their way to victory on Wednesday, all Velocity need is two points to secure a summit clash against Trailblazers, who beat Supernovas in the tournament’s opening encounter.

Meanwhile, should Supernovas win on Thursday, then all the three teams will have two points each and the net run-rate will decide on which two teams go through.

After restricting Trailblazers to 112-6, things started on a powerful note for Velocity, who were on the verge of a comfortable victory at 111/2 before losing five wickets without adding a run.

This was when the Trailblazers gained momentum for a short period of time, until Sushree Pradhan sealed the match with two overs to spare.

On a day when the Trailblazers showcased some sloppy fielding, Velocity’s batting line-up was tested after they lost five wickets in the space of seven balls.

Mithali will be expected to deliver on Thursday. The 36-year-old only managed to score 17 runs before being dismissed by Deepti Sharma in the 18th over.

However, one positive sign for the new team is that of Ekta Bisht, who enjoyed an economical spell of 2-13. The 33-year-old has an economy of 5.30 in T20Is and has best figures of 4-21.

The Supernovas, too, will have questions to be answered, especially after their gradual collapse to 138-6 from 55-2 as they fell short by three runs against Trailblazers.

Harmanpreet was impressive in Supernovas’ previous match after remaining unbeaten on 46, and without a doubt she will play a pivotal role under pressure to help them qualify for the final.

Supernovas and Velocity full squads

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Anuja Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Jemimah Rodrigues, Lea Tahuhu (New Zealand), Mansi Joshi, Natalie Sciver (England), Poonam Yadav, Priya Punia, Radha P Yadav, Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Taniya Bhatia (WK).

Velocity: Mithali Raj (Captain), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Danielle Wyatt (England), Devika Vaidya, Ekta Bisht, Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh), Komal Zhanzad, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sushma Verma (WK), Sushree Dibyadarshini, Veda Krishnamurthy.

