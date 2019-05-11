Score after 20 overs, Velocity 121/6 (Shikha 1, Sushma Verma 40)

Velocity end their innings at 121-6, thanks to contributions from Sushma Verma and Ameia Kerr. Not the total they would have expected, but the bowlers will hope to do their job and defend this tough total. The Supernovas bowlers did a fantastic job, with Lea Tahuhu taking two wickets.

Will Supernovas chase this down or will Velocity defend this? Join us very shortly for the run-chase.