SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 5 of IPL 2022 at the MCA stadium in Pune on March 29, Tuesday. Sunrises Hyderabad will be led by Kane Williamson, a player that was retained by SRH. They have let go of Rashid Khan and David Warner, but managed to buy back Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan at the mega auction.

Sunrises Hyderabad have also added Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Marco Jansen and Nicholas Pooran to bolster their side.

The Rajasthan Royals were extremely busy at the mega auction. The team retained Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, and Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of the auctions and then went on to add Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal to bolster their bowling attack. Apart from these, they have snapped up Rassie Van Der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, all-rounders Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell that will add a lot of balance to their side.

Both these sides had a horror season last year and they now start with a clean slate.

Ahead of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match, here is everything you need to know:

SRH vs RR Telecast

Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 HD and Star Sports 3 channels will broadcast the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals encounter.

SRH vs RR Live Streaming

The match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will be available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SRH vs RR Match Details

The SRH vs RR match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Tuesday, March 29, at 7:30 PM IST.

SRH vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sanju Samson

Vice-Captain: Nicholas Pooran

Suggested Playing XI for SRH vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, James Neesham

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult

SRH vs RR Probable XIs:

SunRisers Hyderabad: Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, James Neesham/Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna