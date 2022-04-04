SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Lucknow Super Giants on 4 April (Monday) at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
Lucknow Super Giants, who won their match against Chennai Super Kings, will look to continue their winning run as they step onto the turf. The Lucknow-based side are currently placed fifth on the points table.
Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad - who were defeated by the dominating Rajasthan Royals in their inaugural match - will eye their first win of the season.
Lucknow beat Chennai Super Kings in their last outing and chased down 210 in style. They have enough depth in the batting order, and now the bowlers will need to step up and make their presence felt.
Ahead of the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad, here is everything you need to know:
LSG vs SRH Telecast
Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad encounter.
LSG vs SRH Live Streaming
The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
LSG vs SRH Match Details
The LSG vs SRH match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (4 April) at 07:30 pm IST.
LSG vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: KL Rahul
Vice-Captain: Evin Lewis
Suggested Playing XI for LSG vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul
Batsmen: Evin Lewis, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi
All-rounders: Jason Holder, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya
Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
LSG vs SRH Probable XIs:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
