Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs GT Live Streaming: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Live Coverage, venue, date, timing

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will feel a lot more confident heading into their next fixture against the Gujarat Titans (GT) after finally collecting their first points of the season with a comfortable victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

SRH outplayed defending champions CSK by eight wickets in the afternoon fixture of the Saturday double-header, restricting them to 154/7 after opting to field before Abhishek Sharma starred with a 50-ball 75 to help the 2016 champions chase down the target with more than two overs to spare.

They are, however, up against a side that are off to a dream start in their debut IPL season. Gujarat, led by former Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya, have won all three matches that they’ve played in the season so far though a couple of those games did go down the wire.

All-rounder Rahul Tewatia starred in their most recent victory, smashing two consecutive sixes when 12 were needed off two to pull off another heist in the league.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 21st match of IPL 2022:

When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans match be played?

The SRH vs GT IPL 2022 match will take place on 11 April.

Where will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans match be held?

The SRH vs GT IPL 2022 match will be held at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

What time will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans match start?

The SRH vs GT IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm. The toss will be held at 7 pm.

Where can you watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The SRH vs GT IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the SRH vs GT IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Shashank Singh, R Samarth, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Sean Abbott, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Umran Malik, Saurabh Dubey, Fazhalaq Farooqui, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Gujarat Titans: Rashid Khan, Hardik Pandya (captain), Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Yash Dayal, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan

