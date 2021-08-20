Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Sandeep Sharma marries long-time girlfriend Tasha Sathwick, photos go viral

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowler Sandeep Sharma tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Tasha Sathwick on Friday, 20 August. The pacer got married just days before his scheduled departure for the remaining phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 with his team.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise took to social media and sent their best wishes to the couple.

“A special addition to the #SRHFamily, ” the post said, congratulating the couple on their "lifelong partnership". Check out the post below:

A special addition to the #SRHFamily. Congratulations to Mr and Mrs Sharma to a lifelong partnership!#OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/gQcLsX9nIL — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) August 20, 2021

In the image, Sharma can be seen wearing a traditional white attire whereas Sathwick is dressed in a beautiful red-orange saree along with golden jewellery that completely glamourises her look. The happy couple can be seen posing for a picture with a perfect background setting from the wedding destination site.

Minutes after SRH posted the tweet, the picture went viral. Fans poured out their love and flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

On the career graph, Sharma has been playing for the 'Orange Army' regularly since 2018. So far, the pacer has taken 39 wickets in as many appearances.

Sathwick is a jewellery designer. She had been in a relationship with the right-arm pacer for a long time. The couple have often shared photos of each other on their personal handles. According to a CricTracker report, the couple got engaged in 2018.

In the coming days, Sharma will be seen playing for the remaining matches of the 14th edition of IPL. The much-awaited tournament will resume in the UAE from 19 September, 2021.